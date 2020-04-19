Global GFRP Composites Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional GFRP Composites Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Report Description:

The global market size of GFRP Composites is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Global GFRP Composites Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global GFRP Composites industry. The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the GFRP Composites manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of GFRP Composites industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of GFRP Composites Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of GFRP Composites as well as some small players. At least 10 companies are included:

* Teijin Limited

* Toray Industries

* Owens Corning

* PPG Industries Inc.

* Huntsman Corporation

* Cytec Industries (Solvay S.A.)

For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of GFRP Composites market

* Epoxy

* Polyester

* Vinyl Ester

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Application I

* Application II

* Application III

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

……

…….

Chapter 14 Summary for Global GFRP Composites (2013-2018)

14.1 GFRP Composites Supply

14.2 GFRP Composites Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global GFRP Composites Forecast (2019-2023)

15.1 GFRP Composites Supply Forecast

15.2 GFRP Composites Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Teijin Limited

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and GFRP Composites Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Teijin Limited

16.1.4 Teijin Limited GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.2 Toray Industries

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and GFRP Composites Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Toray Industries

16.2.4 Toray Industries GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.3 Owens Corning

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and GFRP Composites Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Owens Corning

16.3.4 Owens Corning GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.4 PPG Industries Inc.

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and GFRP Composites Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of PPG Industries Inc.

16.4.4 PPG Industries Inc. GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.5 Huntsman Corporation

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and GFRP Composites Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Huntsman Corporation

16.5.4 Huntsman Corporation GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.6 Cytec Industries (Solvay S.A.)

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and GFRP Composites Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Cytec Industries (Solvay S.A.)

16.6.4 Cytec Industries (Solvay S.A.) GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.7 SGL Group

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and GFRP Composites Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of SGL Group

16.7.4 SGL Group GFRP Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

……

……

