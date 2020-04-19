Global GPS Anti-Jamming System Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025

Anti-Jamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earth’s surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power Radio Frequency (RF) energy. Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A Code receiver for about 30 kilometres (line of sight). GPS Anti-Jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly.

The anti-jamming market for GPS in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising adoption of GPS technology in the defense and commercial sectors, with a focus on accuracy and secured navigation, is expected to fuel the growth of the anti-jamming market for GPS in this region during the forecast period. As a result, APAC also holds a significant share of the overall anti-jamming market for GPS.

This report focuses on GPS Anti-Jamming System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GPS Anti-Jamming System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rockwell Collins (US)

Raytheon Company (US)

NovAtel Inc (Canada)

Cobham Plc (UK)

Mayflower Communications (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

Furuno Electric Company (Japan)

Harris Corporation (US)

Lockheed Martin (US)

Thales Group (France)

Boeing Company (US)

U-Blox (Switzerland)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nulling

Beam Steering Systems

Civilian Systems

Segment by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Government

Others

