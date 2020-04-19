Global Guerbet Alcohols Market Size & Share 2018 |Growth With Top Manufactures By 2023: BASF, Sasol, Evonik Industries, Jarchem Industries, New Japan Chemical

Mar 2019, (New-York) – Guerbet Alcohols is the Alcohols made by Guerbet reaction. The Guerbet reaction, named after Marcel Guerbet (18611938), is an organic reaction converting a primary aliphatic alcohol into its -alkylated dimer alcohol with loss of one equivalent of water. This reaction requires a catalyst and elevated temperatures. Guerbet alcohols are branched saturated alcohols with superior oxidative stability and extremely low volatility. Growing need for perfuming agents, emulsion stabilizer and super fattening agent in the range of cosmetic ingredients have revved up demand for guerbet alcohols. Attributed to low irritation and volatility characteristics, guerbet alcohols will witness significant demand in various industrial applications. The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as cosmetics & personal care, metal processing, detergents and cleaners, etc.

The market expansion of the global guerbet alcohols market is somewhat walled by high prices. Guerbet alcohols are highly priced and most of the manufacturers are based across Europe and North America. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

According to this study, over the next five years the Guerbet Alcohols market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2018. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Guerbet Alcohols business. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BASF

Sasol

Evonik Industries

Jarchem Industries

New Japan Chemical

Kokyu Alcohol Kogyo

Kisco

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Guerbet Alcohols market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the Guerbet Alcohols value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

2-butyloctanol

2-hexyldecanol

2-octyldodecanol

2-decyltetradecanol

2-dodecylhexadecanol

Others

Segmentation by application:

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Metal Processing

Detergents & Cleaners

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries etc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Guerbet Alcohols market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Guerbet Alcohols market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Guerbet Alcohols players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Guerbet Alcohols with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Guerbet Alcohols submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

