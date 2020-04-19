Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Saint-Gobain (France)
3M (US)
Denka (Japan)
Showa Denko K.K. (Japan)
Kennametal (US)
Momentive Performance Materials (US)
HC Starck (Germany)
Mizushima Ferroalloy (Japan)
ZYP Coatings (US)
Henze Boron Nitride Products (Germany)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Chemical Grade
Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
Lubricating Oil
Composite Materials
Personal Care Products
Coating
Thermal Spraying
Other
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
1.2 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Chemical Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.3 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Lubricating Oil
1.3.3 Composite Materials
1.3.4 Personal Care Products
1.3.5 Coating
1.3.6 Thermal Spraying
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Size
1.5.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production
3.4.1 North America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production
3.5.1 Europe Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Business
7.1 Saint-Gobain (France)
7.1.1 Saint-Gobain (France) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Saint-Gobain (France) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 3M (US)
7.2.1 3M (US) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 3M (US) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Denka (Japan)
7.3.1 Denka (Japan) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Denka (Japan) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Showa Denko K.K. (Japan)
7.4.1 Showa Denko K.K. (Japan) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Showa Denko K.K. (Japan) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Kennametal (US)
7.5.1 Kennametal (US) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Kennametal (US) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Momentive Performance Materials (US)
7.6.1 Momentive Performance Materials (US) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Momentive Performance Materials (US) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 HC Starck (Germany)
7.7.1 HC Starck (Germany) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 HC Starck (Germany) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Mizushima Ferroalloy (Japan)
7.8.1 Mizushima Ferroalloy (Japan) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Mizushima Ferroalloy (Japan) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 ZYP Coatings (US)
7.9.1 ZYP Coatings (US) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 ZYP Coatings (US) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Henze Boron Nitride Products (Germany)
7.10.1 Henze Boron Nitride Products (Germany) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Henze Boron Nitride Products (Germany) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
8 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN)
8.4 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Distributors List
9.3 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Forecast
11.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
