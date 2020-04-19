Global High-bandwidth Memory Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Global High-bandwidth Memory Market

High-bandwidth memory (HBM) is a dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) technology approved by the Joint Electron Device Engineering Council (JEDEC) as an industry standard. The technology uses through-silicon vias (TSVs) and a silicon interposer technology to interconnect stacked DRAM dies.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advanced Micro Devices

Intel

SAMSUNG

SK HYNIX

XILINX

The North America region High-bandwidth Memory market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global High-bandwidth Memory market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High-bandwidth Memory volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-bandwidth Memory market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Accelerated Processing Unit (APU)

Segment by Application

Graphics

High-performance Computing

Networking

Data Centers

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 High-bandwidth Memory Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High-bandwidth Memory

1.2 High-bandwidth Memory Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High-bandwidth Memory Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

1.2.3 Central Processing Unit (CPU)

1.2.4 Accelerated Processing Unit (APU)

1.3 High-bandwidth Memory Segment by Application

1.3.1 High-bandwidth Memory Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Graphics

1.3.3 High-performance Computing

1.3.4 Networking

1.3.5 Data Centers

1.4 Global High-bandwidth Memory Market by Region

1.4.1 Global High-bandwidth Memory Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global High-bandwidth Memory Market Size

1.5.1 Global High-bandwidth Memory Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global High-bandwidth Memory Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High-bandwidth Memory Business

7.1 Advanced Micro Devices

7.1.1 Advanced Micro Devices High-bandwidth Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 High-bandwidth Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Advanced Micro Devices High-bandwidth Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Intel

7.2.1 Intel High-bandwidth Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 High-bandwidth Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Intel High-bandwidth Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SAMSUNG

7.3.1 SAMSUNG High-bandwidth Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 High-bandwidth Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SAMSUNG High-bandwidth Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SK HYNIX

7.4.1 SK HYNIX High-bandwidth Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 High-bandwidth Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 SK HYNIX High-bandwidth Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 XILINX

7.5.1 XILINX High-bandwidth Memory Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 High-bandwidth Memory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 XILINX High-bandwidth Memory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

