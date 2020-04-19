Global Influenza Vaccine Market Forecast and Segments, 2019-2022
Global Influenza Vaccine Market is worth more than US$ 5 Billion. Globally Pediatrics Influenza Vaccinated Population was more than 150 Thousand, but still this figure was significantly less than the Adult Influenza Vaccinated Population. As per our research Pediatrics Influenza Vaccinated population will decline in future and Adult Influenza Vaccinated Population will increase in forecast period.
United States has the highest market share in Influenza Vaccine Market. United States Influenza Vaccine Market Share was almost 4 times more than China and Japan Influenza Vaccine Market Share. United States & China together captures close to 60 percent in Pediatrics Influenza Vaccine Market Share. Whereas, in adult vaccination segments, United States and Japan will share more than 50 percent market share by 2022.
Global Influenza Vaccine Market & Forecast (30 Countries Market & Vaccinated Population Data) By (Pediatrics & Adult) & Vaccine Brands Analysis is the 8th report by Renub Research on Influenza Vaccine Market. This is a 383 page report with 386 Figures and 7 Tables provides data of 30 countries globally on Influenza Vaccine Market. The report provides data on Pediatrics and Adult Influenza Vaccinated Population Numbers and Market. All 30 Countries have been extensively studied from 2 major points, which has been further sub-divided into 2 more points:
1. Influenza Vaccine Market & Forecast (2011 – 2022)
a. Pediatrics Influenza Vaccine Market & Forecast
b. Adult Influenza Vaccine Market & Forecast
2. Influenza Vaccinated Population & Forecast (2011 – 2022)
a. Pediatrics Influenza Vaccinated Population & Forecast
b. Adult Influenza Vaccinated Population & Forecast
30 Countries Influenza Vaccine Market covered in the report are as follows
United States
Netherlands
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
Germany
France
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
United Kingdom
China
India
Brazil
Japan
Australia
New Zealand
This report offers the best viewpoint on the leading five influenza vaccine brands
Vaxigrip/Fluzone
Fluarix/ Flulaval
FluMist/Fluenz
Afluria/Fluvax and Fluvirin/Flucelvax
Anflu
Scope of Study
Influenza Vaccine Market has been divided into two segments Pediatrics Influenza Vaccine Market and Adult Influenza Vaccine Market.
Influenza Vaccine Market share & Forecast, Pediatrics Influenza Vaccine Market share & Forecast and Adult Influenza Vaccine Market share & Forecast.
Influenza Vaccinated Population & Forecast has been divided into two segments Pediatrics Influenza Vaccinated Population & Forecast and Adult Influenza Vaccinated Population & Forecast.
Influenza Vaccine Brand Sales and Forecast
This report is a combination of 6 reports
Europe Influenza Vaccine Market & Forecast (23 Countries Market & Vaccinated Population Data) By (Pediatrics & Adult) & Vaccine Brands Analysis
Influenza Vaccine Market in Italy, Malta, Portugal and Spain (South Europe) By (Child & Adult) Forecast
Influenza Vaccine Market & Forecast in (West Europe) Netherlands, Germany, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland and United Kingdom By (Child & Adult)
Nordics Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market Forecast in (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway & Sweden) By (Child & Adult) Vaccination
Seasonal Influenza Vaccination Market in Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia (East Europe) By (Infant & Adult) Forecast
Seasonal Influenza Vaccination Market in Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia (Baltic Countries) By (Child & Adult) Forecast
