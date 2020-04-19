Global Methanol Market Future Demand, Growth, Share and Analysis with forecast 2026

The application of methanol and its derivatives in construction and automotive sector has increased significantly over the past few years. Methanol can be blended with gasoline and thus finds application in internal combustion engine of vehicles as well as aircrafts. Some other applications of methanol include anti-freezing agent in the cooling mechanism of cars, windshield water fuel, and for trans-esterification stage in the manufacture of biodiesel. Methanol is increasingly finding application in paints and adhesives.

Methanol also known as wood alcohol has some of the similar characteristics of conventional fuels. Hence, methanol is emerging as a perfect replacement for fuels such as diesel and petrol. There has also been an increase in the use of methanol also filling stations. Various combinations of methanol such as M3 to M85 are being used on a large scale. The demand for alternative transportation fuel is also rising with the depleting crude oil reserves. Exceptional blending properties is also one of the reasons for the increasing demand for methanol.

Governing bodies across the globe are coming up with new regulations on decreasing emissions of harmful gases such as nitrogen oxides and sulphur oxides. Methanol, due to its clean burning qualities can help in reducing or eliminating these emissions. Hence, the use of methanol is growing globally as a vehicle fuel and as a marine fuel. Meanwhile, there is ongoing research to come up with some new methods or technology to produce methanol in a more eco-friendly way.

Global Methanol Market- Research Methodology

The report on the global methanol market offers key insights on all the major factors that will impact the methanol market during the forecast period 2017-2026. Meanwhile, the report also focuses on the future trends and opportunities in the global methanol market.

The report also examines historical trends and long-term forecasts for production, supply/demand, capacity, and trade of the global methanol market. Quantitative and qualitative data is also provided in the report. The report provides information on various market segments and regions that will impact the growth of the methanol market in the coming years.

The research report also provides in-depth analysis of the market dynamics including trends, opportunities, drivers, and challenges. The report also offers an estimation of revenue, market size, market share, year-on-year growth, and CAGR. Additionally, the report also provides analysis on market attractiveness, along with Porter’s five force analysis, and SWOT analysis. Detailed profiles of the leading companies operating in the methanol market are also given in the report. Financial overview, company overview, product portfolio, key strategies, and new product development of each of the given companies is provided in the report. The primary and secondary research was also done to provide useful information on the market.

Global Methanol Market- Market Segmentation

The global methanol market is segmented into feedstock type, end use, and region. On the basis of feedstock type, the market is divided into natural gas, coal, and other feedstock types. On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into formaldehyde, acetic acid, MTBE, MMA, gasoline blending, biodiesel, dimethyl ether, MTO/MTP, and others. This segmentation also includes country-wise analysis based on all the key parameters in the global methanol market.

Region-wise, the market is segmented into Latin America, Japan, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ).

Global Methanol Market- Competitive Landscape

The report includes company profiles and key strategies adopted by the leading market players in the global methanol market such as SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Methanex Corporation, BASF SE, and Celanese Corporation. The companies are evaluated on various parameters such as product portfolio, company overview, latest product development, financial overview, and key business strategies.

