Global Modular Building Market is expected to witness considerable growth from 2019 to 2025

Modular buildings and modular homes are prefabricated buildings or houses that consist of repeated sections called modules. “Modular” is a construction method that involves constructing sections away from the building site, then delivering them to the intended site. Installation of the prefabricated sections is completed on site. Prefabricated sections are sometimes placed using a crane. The modules can be placed side-by-side, end-to-end, or stacked, allowing a variety of configurations and styles.

To Download Sample Report With TOC: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2096887

Asia Pacific dominated the modular building market in 2017, in terms of value. China contributes a major share to the Asia Pacific modular building market. Increasing urbanization, increasing demand for buildings at affordable costs, and favorable policies and plans are driving the demand for modular building in the region. Chinese prefabrication manufacturers are further collaborating with global manufacturers to solve their crisis for houses.

This report focuses on Modular Building volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Modular Building market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Laing Orourke

Red Sea Housing

Atco

Bouygues Construction

Vinci

Skanska

Algeco Scotsman

Kleusberg

Kef Katerra

Lendlease

Cimc Modular Building Systems Holding

Modular Space Corporation

Dubox

Kwikspace Modular Buildings

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-modular-building-market-research-report-2019-report.html/toc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Permanent

Relocatable

By Material

Steel

Precast Concrete

Wood

Plastic

Others

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2096887

Segment by Application

Housing

Commercial

Education

Healthcare

Industrial

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in