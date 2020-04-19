Global Palm Oil Market: Increased Demand from Industry to Spell Growth for Market, Says IGR

Our latest research report entitled Palm Oil Market (by products (palm kernel cake, crude palm oil, and palm kernel oil), application (surfactants, edible oil, lubricants, cosmetics, and bio-diesel)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Palm Oil. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Palm Oil cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Palm Oil growth factors.

The forecast Palm Oil Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Palm Oil on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global palm oil market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1923

Palm oil is an edible vegetable oil derived from palm fruit which is initially from Western Africa but can be grown wherever heat and rainfall are abundant. Once palm fruits are planted it can be yield for more than 3 decades. Palm oil is one of the most widely used vegetable oils. It is commonly used in margarine, instant noodles, biscuits, lipsticks, ice-cream, shampoos, detergents, bread, candles, chocolates, and cereals. The cultivation of palm oil is very profitable because mostly palm trees yield more oil per hectare than any other major oilseed crop. The oil can be classified into palm kernel oil, crude palm oil, and others. Crude palm oil is derived from the fruit of the oil palm tree.

Growing demand for vegetable oil as cooking or frying oil is the main factor driving the demand for palm oil market. Furthermore, palm oil is utilized in various fields such as cooking oil, cosmetics, bio-diesel, lubricants, and others that boost the market growth. Besides this, it is used as feedstock in the production of biodiesel. Furthermore, it is also used as an alternative to mineral oils for use in power stations which again drives the demand for palm oil market. In addition to this, growing use of palm oil in the manufacturing process of detergents & soaps, in the production of lubricants, candles, and greases is further propelling the growth of the market.

Rising application of palm oil as an alternative for trans-fat in processed foods is again driving the growth of the palm oil market. Technological creativeness attached with high foreign investments in the field of production of palm oil is projected to generate abundant opportunities for industry across the world. On the other side, higher production cost due to the adoption of sustainable production methods and strict environmental regulations governing production is hampering the growth of the palm oil market.

As per the geography, Asia Pacific region dominates the market and is witnessed to grow at a substantial growth over the upcoming years. The growth in this region is attributed due to growing consumption of palm oil in different industries. Furthermore, Indonesia and Malaysia are the main producers and exporters of palm fruit which are mainly contributing to the growth of the palm oil market in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation by Products And Application

The report on global palm oil market covers segments such as products and application. On the basis of products, the global palm oil market is categorized into palm kernel cake, crude palm oil, and palm kernel oil. On the basis of application, the global palm oil market is categorized into surfactants, edible oil, lubricants, cosmetics, and bio-diesel.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global palm oil market such as Cargill Inc., Wilmar International Ltd., Golden Agri-Resources Ltd., PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, London Sumatra, Musim Mas Group, ADM, United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited, Sime Darby and Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global palm oil market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of palm oil market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the palm oil market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the palm oil market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly. PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, London Sumatra, Musim Mas Group, ADM, United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited, Sime Darby and Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-palm-oil-market