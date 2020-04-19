Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves Market Shaped By Innovation, Shifting Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Scope of the Report:

The threat of injury to the hands of workers due to the harsh work environment and risk of product contamination have fueled the demand for PPE gloves. PPE gloves are personal protective equipment used in various industries such as automotive, food and healthcare, to ensure worker’s safety, and maintain sanitary conditions at work places. These gloves enable to avoid cross contamination and exposure to particulate matter during the manufacturing process across various industries.

The worldwide market for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Honeywell International

Kimberly-Clark

Superior Gloves

Shamrock Manufacturing

United Glove

Lakeland Industries

Safety Supply

Magid Glove and Safety Manufacturing

Uvex group

Ansell

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Nitrile

Latex

Neoprene

Butyl rubber

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical

Automotive

Healthcare

Construction

Food and Beverage

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Gloves Market Forecast (2019-2024)

“