Global Road Bikes Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Road Bikes is used to describe bicycles built for traveling at speed on paved roads. Some sources use the term to mean racing bicycle. Other sources specifically exclude racing bicycles from the definition, using the term to mean a bicycle of a similar style but built more for endurance and less the fast bursts of speed desired in a racing bicycle; as such, they usually have more gear combinations and fewer hi-tech racing features.

The global average price of Road Bikes is in the increasing trend, from 401 USD/Unit in 2012 to 432 USD/Unit in 2016. With the development of technology, prices will be in increasing trend in the following several years.

The classification of Road Bikes includes Aluminum Bike, Carbon Fiber Bike, etc. by materials. The proportion of Aluminum Bike in 2016 is about 73.42%, and the proportion is in slowly decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Road Bikes is widely used in personal recreation and bicycle racing. The most proportion of Road Bikes is personal recreation, with market share of 80.24% in 2016. The trend of Building Construction is slowly decreasing.

South Region is the largest consumption place due to the largest population, with a consumption market share nearly 46.47% in 2016. Following South Region, West Region and Northeast Region take the second and third largest place with the consumption market share of 20.84% and 19.63%.

The worldwide market for Road Bikes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 2930 million US$ in 2024, from 2100 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Road Bikes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Giant

Trek

Hero Cycles

Merida

Fuji Bikes

Xidesheng Bicycle

Accell

Specialized

Cannondale

Cube

OMYO

Shanghai Phonex

Grimaldi Industri

Trinx Bikes

Scott Sports

Derby Cycle

LOOK

Atlas

Laux Bike

KHS

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Aluminum Road Bike

Carbon Fiber Road Bike

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transportation Tools

Racing

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Road Bikes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Road Bikes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Road Bikes in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Road Bikes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Road Bikes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Road Bikes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Road Bikes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Road Bikes Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Road Bikes Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Road Bikes by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Road Bikes by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Road Bikes by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Road Bikes by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Road Bikes by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Road Bikes Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Road Bikes Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Road Bikes Market Forecast (2019-2024)



