Global Safety Light Curtains Market Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 8.75% During 2018 – 2026, To Reach US$ 3.5 Bn By 2026

The “Safety Light Curtains Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report provides analysis of the safety light curtains market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period, and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies expected to play a major role in the growth of the safety light curtains market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period.



The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue(in US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, U.K, India, China, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Safety Light Curtains Market: Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the safety light curtains market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global safety light curtains market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints during the forecast period. The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global safety light curtains market. Porter’s Five Forces model has been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Safety Light Curtains Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global safety light curtains market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including end-use industry, type, and resolution. Based on end use industry, the market is divided into manufacturing, food and beverages, healthcare, packaging, and others. Others include wood processing and paper industry. Based on type, the market is segmented into Type 2 and Type 4. Based on resolution, the safety light curtain market is divided into <40 mm and >40mm.

Global Safety Light Curtains Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Safety Light Curtains Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well established players of the market including OMRON Corporation, SICK AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Keyence Corporation and Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by innovating safety light curtains. For instance, in June 2017, Rockwell Automation Inc. launched a new safety light curtain named GuardShield 450L, focused on improving flexibility and industrial safety.

Global Safety Light Curtains Market

Global Safety Light Curtains Market, by End-use Industry

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Packaging

Others

Global Safety Light Curtains Market, by Type

Type 2

Type 4

Global Safety Light Curtains Market, by Resolution

<40 mm

>40 mm

Global Safety Light Curtains Market, by Geography