Global Smart Home Market Report 2024: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Our latest research report entitled Smart Home Market (by product type (security & surveillance system, lighting systems, hvac&r control, energy management, entertainment control and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Smart Home. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Smart Home cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Smart Home growth factors.

The forecast Smart Home Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Smart Home on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global smart home market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A smart home is one that integrates advanced sensing and automation systems to provide the populations with monitoring and control, regardless of whether they are inside or outside the home. The devices communicate and interact with each other and form a connected ecosystem. Smart Home ecosystem comprises of a set of connected gadgets with Intelligence that help them in executing the task and take necessary decisions. Smart Homes comprises of devices that provide comfort, security, convenience, energy efficiency and enhance intelligent living. According to consumer study of the IoT and the connected home 81% of consumers are aware of smart technology and only 26% actually own a smart device. A large number of smart devices are now available and their numbers are increasing. At present most of the devices and gateways are working on proprietary standards.

Security, convenience, and energy efficiency drive the growth of the smart home market. In addition, IoT segments are growing, as the smart home is becoming a trend in machine-to-machine and IoT technologies Smart homes vertical is witnessing a major action. Variety of sensors can be easily connected to the cloud at affordable prices. Moreover, Smart Gadgets with augmented reality and Virtual reality platforms are now interacting with customers in day-to-day life, which is likely to fuel the growth of the smart home market. As these wearable gadgets are closely associated with the users, the smart home value chain players are targeting these smart gadgets for integrating their smart appliances. However, lack of standards and non-availability of high speed and reliable Internet services are hampering the growth of the smart home market. Furthermore, With the IoT saturation, more and more connected device will appear in the market. The more the number of the device the stronger should be the security aspects to protect from threats. This creates an opportunity for cybersecurity companies.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the global smart home market and Europe is anticipated to be the fastest growing region. The growth in the North American region is due to factors such as increasing demand for reliable home energy management systems and the growing popularity of integration of smart devices such as tablets and smartphones in smart home solutions. Moreover, South Korea held the largest position in the Asia Pacific regions. On the other hand, The UK government mandates energy suppliers to install smart meters in 26 million homes with the aim that every household in England, Wales, and Scotland will have a smart meter by 2020.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

The report on global smart home market covers segments such as product type. On the basis of product type, the global smart home market is categorized into security & surveillance system, lighting systems, hvac&r control, energy management, entertainment control, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global smart home market such as, General Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Johnson Controls Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc, Emerson Electric Corporation and ABB Ltd.

