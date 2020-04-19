Global Traffic Management Market Professional Survey Report 2018, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Traffic Management Market (by software (smart signaling, route guidance, traffic analytics and smart surveillance) and system (journey time measurement system, predictive traffic modeling system, incident detection and location system, dynamic traffic management system, urban traffic management and control and adaptive traffic control system)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Traffic Management. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Traffic Management cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Traffic Management growth factors.

The forecast Traffic Management Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Traffic Management on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global traffic management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Traffic management is the key branch within logistics regarding planning control and purchasing the transportation services that are physically needed to move the vehicles. Traffic management system offers real time data to analyze and respond immediately. It collects the data from various sources such as traffic control sensors, CCTV cameras and road sensors significantly. Moreover, the collected data is then processed in the form of information to passengers, police stations, and traffic control agencies. The main aim behind implementation of the traffic management system is to provide constructive traffic management solutions that enable highway operators or government authorities to take preventive actions that ultimately result in improving the safety of road users along with improving the traffic channel.

Growing demand for increasing urban population, intermodal transportation planning, and control in roadways, railways and airways are anticipated to drive the global traffic management market.). Additionally, government initiatives to modify traffic infrastructure and growing public concern for safety are the factors boosting the growth of the market. For instance, the Indian government in their union budget 2017-2018 has allocated National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the development of roads and highway under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY.

However, heavy capital investments and traffic hindrance is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, due to lack of funds and the governments in the underdeveloped countries curb from investing in new technologies for traffic systems that in turn is having negative impact for the market growth. Furthermore, high adoption of technologies such as route guidance software and smart signaling are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the traffic management system market. Moreover, with the increasing emergence of smart cities, opportunities for the global traffic management market is increasing over the years to come.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the global traffic management market followed by Europe. Moreover, Europe is projected to be the leading region due to adoption of advanced technologies such as route guidance software and smart signaling. In addition, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region owing to rapid urbanization and growing investments of smart infrastructure in the developing countries such as India and china.

Market Segmentation by Software and System

The report on global traffic management market covers segments such as, software and system. On the basis of software the global traffic management market is categorized into smart signaling, route guidance, traffic analytics and smart surveillance. On the basis of system the global traffic management market is categorized into journey time measurement system, predictive traffic modeling system, incident detection and location system, dynamic traffic management system, urban traffic management and control and adaptive traffic control system.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global traffic management market such as, Cubic Corporation, Metro Infrasys Private Limited, Indra Sistemas, S.A., LG CNS Co. Ltd., Q-Free ASA, Kapsch Trafficcom AG, International Business Machines Corporation, Siemens AG, Swarco AG, Cisco Systems, Inc and Accenture PLC.

