Growth of Ethylene Dichloride Market Projected to Amplify During 2025

The chemical compound 1,2-dichloroethane is commonly known as ethylene dichloride (EDC). EDC is mainly used to manufacture vinyl chloride monomer. It is also a major precursor to manufacture polyvinyl chloride (PVC). EDC is a colorless liquid which has an odour similar to that of chloroform. EDC is widely used as an intermediate for manufacturing various other solvents as well as other organic chemical compound.

Majority of the ethylene dichloride manufactured is consumed in the production of vinyl chloride monomer. The vinyl chloride monomer is used in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Thus, the growing PVC market is expected to boost the growth of the overall market of ethylene dichloride. EDC is widely used to manufacture PVC that has end uses in pipe, windows, fittings, roof tiles, fencing and automobile parts. Most of the end-user applications are in the construction industry. Thus, the growing construction industry is expected to boost the overall growth of the EDC market. Changing lifestyle and growing purchasing power in Asia Pacific has led to an increase in the demand for larger living space which in turn has boosted the growth of the overall construction industry.

EDC is an essential chemical used in the construction industry. New resin grades are being developed using ethylene dichloride which in turn is expected to augment the growth of the market. EDC is also widely used to manufacture a wide range of chlorinated solvents such as vinylidene chloride, ethylene amines, trichloroethane and trichloroethylene among others. EDC is also widely used as solvents in textile, metal cleaning and adhesive industries. However, various stringent environment regulations regarding the solvent emissions is expected to hamper the growth of ethylene dichloride market.

Some of the company’s manufacturing ethylene dichloride includes Gendorf, Dow Chemicals, Henan Furuidi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., PT Asahimas Chemical and Horizon Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. among others.

