High Growth In Hand Sanitizer Market Which Will Exceed $1,755 Million By 2023 | By Top Key Players  Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Himalaya Drug Company, Procter and Gamble, Gojo Industry Inc., Henkel Corporation

The global hand sanitizer market size in 2016 was $919 million and will exceed $1,755 million by 2023. Hand sanitizer serves as an effective alternative to hand soaps and bars that is used to disinfect hands. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are widely used, as they effectively eradicate microorganisms.

Consumer inclination towards health and wellness is expected to be one of the major factors that drives the demand for hand sanitizers. Moreover, improved lifestyle, rise in health expenditure, increase in awareness about hand hygiene, and support from organization such as WHO, FDA, and others towards the need for sanitation propel the demand for hand sanitizers, thereby accelerating the growth of the global hand sanitizer market . However, health hazards associated with chemical ingredients are anticipated to hamper the global hand sanitizer market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the global hand sanitizer market based on product, distribution channel, end use, and geography. Depending on product, the market is fragmented into gel, foam, spray, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is divided into online store, departmental store, pharmacy store, and others. By end use, it is classified into restaurants, schools, hospitals, household purpose, and others. Hospitals generated the maximum revenue in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the analysis period. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global hand sanitizer market until 2023.

The prominent players operating in the global hand sanitizer industry have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market. The key players profiled in the report include Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Himalaya Drug Company, Procter and Gamble, Gojo Industry Inc., Henkel Corporation, Unilever Plc., Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Chattem Inc., Best Sanitizers Inc., and Kutol Products Company.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Gel

Foam

Spray

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Store

Departmental Store

Pharmacy Store

Others

By End Use

Restaurants

Schools

Hospitals

Household Purpose

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



