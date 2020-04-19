High Growth In Luxury Apparels Market Expected To Reach $81.23 Billion By 2023 | Top Key Players Ralph Lauren Corporation, Christian Dior, Michael Kors, Coach, Inc., Gianni Versace S.P.A., Giorgio Armani S.P.A., Nike, Inc., Hermes International, Inc

The global luxury apparels market is expected to reach $81.23 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.The rise in disposable income has elevated the consumer lifestyle and shifted their preference towards premium products. Moreover, the escalation in online and web purchasing is likely to supplement the luxury apparels market growth. However, currency depreciation, increased prices of raw materials, and economic turbulence in some developed countries could hamper the luxury apparels market growth.

This luxury apparels market is segmented on the basis of material, mode of sale, gender, and geography. The material segment includes cotton, silk, leather, and denim. In the year 2016, cotton accounted for maximum revenue with more than 30% market share. The material possesses better cooling and insulating properties than the other materials and hence, generated highest revenue in 2016.

The mode of sale includes offline or online sale, in which offline mode of sales includes mono-brand stores and franchise stores. Most customers prefer the retail mode of sale while buying luxury apparels. However, the online mode of sale is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The luxury apparels market is extremely dependent on the economic stability of any particular region as these goods are mainly purchased by the upper economic classes. Furthermore, with the advancements in technology and increase in consumer demands, leading market players have developed various designs and patterns in different categories of luxury apparels and adopted different strategies to combat competition.

The market is analyzed across four regions-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period due to the presence of large number of established manufacturers of luxury apparels in Italy, France, and UK. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to increase in number of high net worth individuals and a growing tourism industry.

Key Players : Ralph Lauren Corporation, Christian Dior, Michael Kors, Coach, Inc., Gianni Versace S.P.A., Giorgio Armani S.P.A., Nike, Inc., Hermes International, Inc., Tommy Hilfiger USA Inc., and Burberry Group, Inc.Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Société Cartier, Calvin Klein Inc., True Religion, Chanel S.A., and Guess, Inc. among others are some of the other prominent players operating in the luxury apparels industry.

