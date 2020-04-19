Immunotherapy Drugs Industry Outlook to 2023 – F Hoffmann, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson (A Parent Company of Jannssen Biotech, Inc.), Glaxosmithkline PLC, Amgen Inc., Abbvie, Amstrazeneca, Bristol-Mysers Squibb, ELI Lilly & Company

Mar 2019, New York, USA(News)- Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market valued approximately USD 108.5 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.0% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Faster drug approval processes, rising prevalence of life style-oriented diseases, and rising adoption of targeted therapies are the primary growth drivers for global immunotherapy drugs market. However, the market growth is restricted by the high cost of immunotherapy treatment.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Major Market Players

F Hoffmann, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson (A Parent Company of Jannssen Biotech, Inc.), Glaxosmithkline PLC, Amgen Inc., Abbvie, Amstrazeneca, Bristol-Mysers Squibb, ELI Lilly & Company Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

By Type of Drugs:

? Monoclonal Antibodies

? Adult Vaccines

o Preventive Vaccines

o Therapeutic Vaccines

? Checkpoint Inhibitors

? Interferons Alpha & Beta

? Interleukins

? Other Drugs

By Therapy Area:

? Cancer

? Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

? Infectious Diseases

? Other Therapy Area

By End-Use:

? Hospitals

? Clinics

? Other End Users

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Immunotherapy Drugs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Immunotherapy Drugs market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Immunotherapy Drugs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Immunotherapy Drugs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Immunotherapy Drugs sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

