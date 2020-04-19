India Home Automation Market To Register A Healthy CAGR For The Forecast Period, 2019-2022

India Home Automation Market by Types (Lighting, Security, Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning, HVAC, Entertainment) By User (Residential, Commercial & Hospitality) Company Profiles & Forecast is a report published by Renub Research. According to this research India Home Automation Market is expected to cross the figure of INR 30,000 Crore by 2022.

Home Automation in India is creating big opportunity not only for Indian automation companies, but also for foreign companies. At present Residential customers have highest market share, whereas in product category, Security Market is the clear winner in Indian home Automation Market. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmadabad and Bangalore, all of these five cities combined market share was more than 50 percent in the total home automation market.

This market research report is 129 pages with 33 Figures and 14 Tables studies the India Home Automation Market and its future evolution over the next 6 years.

This report studies the India Home Automation Market from 8 view points:

India Home Automation Market & Forecast

India Home Automation Market Share & Forecast

India Home Automation Market Analysis by Product Category

India Home Automation Market Analysis by Customer Category

India Home Automation Market Analysis by City

India Home Automation Market Share in IoT Market

India Home Automation Companies Product Profiling

India Home Automation Start-ups Product Profiling

India Internet of Things (IoT) Market & Market Share in India Home Automation

Home Automation Company Profile covered in this report

Larsen & Toubro

Schneider Electric

Johnson Controls

AMX LLC

Crestron Electronics

Home Brain

Pert

Silvan Innovation Labs

Oakter

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is Home Automation Market in India and its Future Potential?

What is Lighting Home Automation Market in India?

What is Security Home Automation Market in India?

What is Heating Home Automation Market in India?

What is Ventilating and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Home Automation Market in India?

What is Entertainment Home Automation Market in India?

What is Residential Home Automation Market in India?

What is Commercial Home Automation Market in India?

What is Hospitality Home Automation Market in India?

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. India Home Automation Market (2013 – 2022)

2.1 How Home Automation Market is expected to grow in India?

2.1.1 Phase 1: Year 2013 to Year 2016

2.1.2 Phase 2: Year 2017 to Year 2021

2.1.3 Phase 3: Year 2021 Onwards

3. India Home Automation Share & Forecast (2013 – 2022)

3.1 Products (Lighting, Security, HVAC, Entertainment) Market Share & Forecast

3.2 User Types (Residential, Commercial, Hospitality) Market Share & Forecast

3.3 India Home Automation 19 Cities Market Share Analysis (2013)

4. By Product – India Home Automation Market (2013 – 2022)

4.1 India Home Automation Lighting Market & Forecast

4.2 India Home Automation Security Market & Forecast

4.3 India Home Automation HVAC (Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning) Market & Forecast

4.4 India Home Automation Entertainment Market & Forecast

5. By User Types – India Home Automation Market (2013 – 2022)

5.1 Residential Home Automation Market & Forecast

5.2 Commercial Home Automation Market & Forecast

5.3 Hospitality Home Automation Market & Forecast

6. India Home Automation Market Analysis by Cities

7. India Home Automation Product Profiling

7.1 Established Companies Product Profiling – (Larsen & Toubro TELETASK, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, AMX, Crestron Electronics)

7.2 Startup Companies Product Profiling – (Home Brain, Pert, Silvan Innovation Labs)

