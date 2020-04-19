Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market 2019
A laboratory information system (LIS) is information tool that processes, stores and manages data from all stages of medical processes and tests. The stored information saved in LIS database for future reference. Basic laboratory information systems commonly have features that manage patient check in, order entry, specimen processing, result entry and patient demographics.
The Major regions to produce Laboratory Information System (LIS) are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W/O Japan) and Japan, which accounting for more than 90 % of sales value in total. North America is the largest sales region (sales value share 54.95%). Laboratory Information System (LIS) product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries.
The global leading players in this market are CompuGroup Medical, McKesson Corporation, SCC Soft Computer, Cerner Corporation, Sunquest Information Systems, Agfa HealthCare and Siemens Healthineers, which accounts for above 60% of total production value.
In the last few years, the total number of Laboratory Information System (LIS) developed by domestic manufacturers is limited. This shows that the efforts to develop new product in China is not enough, but also shows that the allocation space of domestic Laboratory Information System (LIS) still need to expand. There is still a big gap compared with the imported Laboratory Information System (LIS).
In 2018, the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market size was 840 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Laboratory Information System (LIS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CompuGroup Medical
McKesson Corporation
SCC Soft Computer
Cerner Corporation
Sunquest Information Systems
Agfa HealthCare
Siemens Healthineers
Sysmex Corporation
A&T Corporation
Merge Healthcare
Orchard Software
Epic Systems
Medasys
Psyche Systems
GeniPulse Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises LIS
Cloud-Based LIS
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Independent Laboratories
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
