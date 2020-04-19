Lactic Acid Esters Of Mono And Diglycerides Of Fatty Acids Market Trends And Forecast 2017 – 2027

Lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids are also known by the synonyms such as lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids and lactoglycerides of fatty acids. The compound has waxy solid consistency with white to pale yellow color. Lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids have wide applications in food industry such as interior texture and volume enhancer in bakery products, fluidity enhancer in chocolate products, consistency enhancer in milk and milk creams, enhances stability and mousse formation in high oils, pastry and cakes airing, cream mixtures and whipped creams enhancer. The North America lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market accounts for relatively high revenue share, followed by Western Europe lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market.

Global Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids Market: Dynamics The macroeconomic factors making a positive impact on the global lactic acid esters of mono and diglycerides of fatty acids market include growing health consciousness of consumers, increasing population, changing consumer lifestyle, and rapid rate of urbanization. Microeconomic factors factor driving the global lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market include growing industry such as food and beverages, personal care, and pharmaceutical across the globe. The company manufacturing lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids products has a significant opportunity in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to high demand for personal care products across the regions over the forecast period. Companies have a significant opportunity in the global lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market through collaboration with end-users i.e. food and pharmaceutical product manufacturers.

Global Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids Market: Segmentation The global lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market is segmented by end-use industry, application, and by region. The food and beverages industry segment is expected to contribute to the significant revenue share with a relatively high growth rate followed by pharmaceutical segment over the forecast period in the global lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market.

Based on the end-use industry, the global lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages Industry Dairy Bakery Confectionaries Others

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Personal Care Industry

Based on the application, the global lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market is segmented into:

Emulsifier

Stabiliser

Sequestrant

Airing Agent

Global Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids Market: Regional Overview By geographies, the global lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Among the regions, North America dominates the global lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market in terms of value, owing to a significant revenue share in bakery product market. Western Europe is followed by North America in the global lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market, attributed to rapidly rising demand for emulsifier in pharmaceutical industry.

The APEJ is expected to account for relatively high volume share in the global lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market, owing to rapidly changing the lifestyle of the consumer and growing personal care market across the region. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the global lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market. Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have a moderate opportunity for the lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market, owing to growing economy and relatively low-value share in the global market. Overall, the outlook for the global lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids Market: Key Players Few players of lactic acid esters of mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids market include Ervesa, EcoChem, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Shanghai Hongying Trading Co., Ltd., Advanced Enzymes, Hangzhou Fuchun Food Additive Co., Ltd. and Anhui Herrman Impex Co., Ltd.

