LED Grow Light Market By Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Light-Emitting Diode (LED) grow light is a specialized kind of LED lighting system, which is witnessing increased adoption across all application areas.

Many countries in developed regions such as North America and Europe are using LED grow light in their commercial greenhouses. The global LED Grow Light market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on LED Grow Light volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LED Grow Light market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Royal Philips Electronics

Lumigrow

Osram Licht

Heliospectra

General Electric

Cree

Everlight Electronics

Alta Led

Bridgelux

Illumitex Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Partial Spectrum

Full Spectrum Segment by Application

Indoor Farming

Commercial Greenhouse

Vertical Farming

Turf & Landscaping

Research

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 LED Grow Light Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LED Grow Light

1.2 LED Grow Light Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global LED Grow Light Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Partial Spectrum

1.2.3 Full Spectrum

1.3 LED Grow Light Segment by Application

1.3.1 LED Grow Light Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Indoor Farming

1.3.3 Commercial Greenhouse

1.3.4 Vertical Farming

1.3.5 Turf & Landscaping

1.3.6 Research

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global LED Grow Light Market by Region

1.4.1 Global LED Grow Light Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global LED Grow Light Market Size

1.5.1 Global LED Grow Light Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global LED Grow Light Production (2014-2025)

2 Global LED Grow Light Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LED Grow Light Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global LED Grow Light Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global LED Grow Light Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers LED Grow Light Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 LED Grow Light Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 LED Grow Light Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 LED Grow Light Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global LED Grow Light Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global LED Grow Light Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global LED Grow Light Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global LED Grow Light Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America LED Grow Light Production

3.4.1 North America LED Grow Light Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America LED Grow Light Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe LED Grow Light Production

3.5.1 Europe LED Grow Light Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe LED Grow Light Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China LED Grow Light Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China LED Grow Light Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China LED Grow Light Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan LED Grow Light Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan LED Grow Light Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan LED Grow Light Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global LED Grow Light Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global LED Grow Light Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America LED Grow Light Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe LED Grow Light Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China LED Grow Light Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan LED Grow Light Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global LED Grow Light Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global LED Grow Light Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global LED Grow Light Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global LED Grow Light Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global LED Grow Light Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global LED Grow Light Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global LED Grow Light Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global LED Grow Light Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LED Grow Light Business

7.1 Royal Philips Electronics

7.1.1 Royal Philips Electronics LED Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 LED Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Royal Philips Electronics LED Grow Light Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Lumigrow

7.2.1 Lumigrow LED Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 LED Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Lumigrow LED Grow Light Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Osram Licht

7.3.1 Osram Licht LED Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 LED Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Osram Licht LED Grow Light Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Heliospectra

7.4.1 Heliospectra LED Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 LED Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Heliospectra LED Grow Light Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 General Electric

7.5.1 General Electric LED Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 LED Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 General Electric LED Grow Light Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Cree

7.6.1 Cree LED Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 LED Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Cree LED Grow Light Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Everlight Electronics

7.7.1 Everlight Electronics LED Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 LED Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Everlight Electronics LED Grow Light Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Alta Led

7.8.1 Alta Led LED Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 LED Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Alta Led LED Grow Light Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Bridgelux

7.9.1 Bridgelux LED Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 LED Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Bridgelux LED Grow Light Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Illumitex

7.10.1 Illumitex LED Grow Light Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 LED Grow Light Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Illumitex LED Grow Light Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 LED Grow Light Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 LED Grow Light Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of LED Grow Light

8.4 LED Grow Light Industrial Chain Analysis

