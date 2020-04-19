Machine Safety Market Key Driving Factors, Industry Scenario and Forecast To 2017-2027

Increasing accidents at workplaces is one of the important reasons for the growth of the global market for machine safety across the globe

Increasing accidents at workplaces are turning out to be the major threats for the industrial reputation of companies. Due to fatal injuries to the employees working near machines, industries are focussing on implementing machine safety measures. With the implementation of machine safety equipment, industries are focusing on delivering security to the employees as well as maintaining the safety of the machinery. Hence, increasing accidents at workplaces in developed countries are expected to drive the growth of the machine safety market over the forecast period.

Increasing government regulations on industries for delivering workplace occupational health to the workers is resulting in the increased importance and deployment of machine safety equipment at workplaces. These factors are resulting in the increasing importance of workplace occupational health for the employees, consequently these regulations are boosting the growth of the global machine safety market.

Emerging economies in APEJ such as India and China are witnessing a drift towards rapid urbanisation and rising consumer disposable incomes. Owing to this, the demand for machine safety products such as emergency stop controls, pressure sensing safety sensors, and other machine safety devices have suddenly increased and thus the growth of the market is also expected to increase in various end use industries.

Automotive segment accounts for comparatively higher revenue share and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period

With nearly 20% market share, automotive segment is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, the automotive segment is projected to be the most attractive one in the global machine safety market during the forecast period. In 2017, the automotive segment is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 600 Mn, and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

Regulations in North America, Latin America and Europe pertaining to occupational safety

Worker safety regulations in the United States are enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). On the other hand, The Canada Labour Code (CLC) governs, among other items, occupational safety and health in federal works, undertakings and businesses including employment on ships, trains and aircraft while in operation, and employment in the oil and gas industry in Canada Lands. In Latin America machines, movable parts and safeguarding equipment shall be inspected regularly, maintained and repaired properly. It is mandatory in Mexico to train the employees about Health and Safety Documentation that is required in the workplace, and a description and format for the necessary preventive measures to ensure a safe work place.

The regulatory standards which address safety and occupational health in Brazil, known as NRs (Normas Regulamentadoras), are mandatory for public and private companies, public institutions of direct and indirect administration, as well as government organizations having employees under the Labor Laws Consolidation. European directives are crystal clear and the fundamental principal of the European community is the protection of the health of its citizens, both in the private and in the professional sphere. In accordance with the treaty on the functioning of the European Union, the European Commission and the Council of the European Union have passed various directives with the aim of achieving free movement of goods and protecting its citizens.

