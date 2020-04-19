Medical Imaging Industry Outlook to 2023 – Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemen Healthcare, Toshiba Medical System, Carestream

Mar 2019, New York, USA(News)- Global Medical Imaging Market to reach USD xx billion by 2025.

Global Medical Imaging Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The prevalence of chronic diseases pertaining to respiratory, brain, and cardiovascular conditions is increasing. The increasing geriatric population along with the sedentary lifestyle is further facilitating the incidence of these chronic diseases. Based on data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), about 31.0% of the population was affected with cardiovascular diseases in 2015. With the rising number of cases, the demand for diagnostic imaging systems is expected to grow as these systems helps in early detection of the diseases. Similarly, advancement in the medical and diagnostic imaging devices have enhanced the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cardiovascular and cancer and are also expected to support market growth. Based on data published by the Carestream, four innovations; such as accelerating processing speed, expanding the parameters of 3D & 4D, capturing images at the right place at the right time, and automating workflow are expected for the medical imaging products

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Major Market Players

Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemen Healthcare, Toshiba Medical System, Carestream. Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

By Type:

MRI

Ultrasound

X-Ray

CT Scan

Nuclear Imaging

Mammography

By Application:

Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) health

Orthopedics and musculoskeletal

Neuro and spine

Cardiovascular and thoracic

General imaging

Others

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Medical Imaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Medical Imaging market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Imaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Imaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Imaging sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

