Micro Guide Catheters Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2025

A catheter is a thin tube medical device which can be inserted into the human body during surgical procedures. This process is known as catheterization. A catheter is manufactured from medical grade materials. Catheters can be modified to treat various diseases ranging from cardiovascular, urological, neurovascular, ophthalmic to gastrointestinal. Catheters perform the functions of fluid drainage, fluid or gas administration and organ access for surgery in human body. An indwelling catheter is left inside the body, either temporarily or permanently while a permcath is inserted in the body permanently. A catheter is made up of polymers such as silicone, nylon, polyurethane, thermoplastic, elastomer, polyethylene terephthalate to name a few. These catheter polymers are inert and unreactive to human body and medical or surgical chemicals. Micro guide catheter has a hydrophilic coating designed with Glide Technology, a stainless steel braid and a gold marker.

Micro Guide Catheters Market: Drivers & Restraints

Micro guide catheter is built to approach highly complex lesions in the human anatomy through the most difficult vessels, ducts or cavities. The stainless steel braid in Micro guide catheter improves the tensile strength and increases the reliability of the Micro guide catheter. This is an advantage of micro guide catheter over other conventional catheters. The Micro guide catheter lumen is tapered and intended to provide for enhanced guidewire control through the human body. The risk associated with catheter material and functioning can hamper the growth of micro guide catheter market. There have been instances in which the polymer of catheter has proven to be weak and got fractured. These fractures need to be rectified by additional surgery thereby losing patient compliance and increasing cost of surgery.

Micro Guide Catheters Market: Segmentation

Micro Guide Catheters market is classified on the basis of type, therapeutic area and geography.

Based on type, the global Micro Guide Catheters market is segmented into the following:

Over-the-wire micro guide catheter

Flow directed micro guide catheter

Based on therapeutic area, the global Micro Guide Catheters market is segmented into the following:

Neurovascular

Cardiovascular

Micro Guide Catheters Market: Overview

Micro Guide Catheter is widely used in cardiovascular disease treatment. Cardiovascular catheters is the largest segment in global catheter market. Cardiovascular catheters hold approximately 40% share of the global catheter market. The micro guide catheter market is expected to witness bolstering demand owing to the venturing of catheter manufacturing companies into new launches of micro guide catheters. Also the micro guide catheter market possess ample potential due to the flexibility of micro guide catheter tips. Micro guide catheter tips are capable of reaching intricate anatomy to treat diseases such as uterine fibroids, arterial embolism, venal or pulmonary embolism, vascular malformations and hypervascularized tumors.

Micro Guide Catheters Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global Micro Guide Catheters market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading region in micro guide catheter market due to the high volumes of medical procedures conducted through catheterization. Also, the availability of established healthcare infrastructure, high contribution of healthcare to economy, patient compliance are the reasons for the high demand in North America for micro guide catheter. The constant healthcare sector improvements and the huge amount of population base represented by the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the demand in Asia Pacific micro guide catheter market.

Micro Guide Catheters Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in global Micro Guide Catheters market are LuMend Corporation, Terumo Europe N.V., Covidien AG, ASAHI INTECC Company Limited, Lake Region manufacturing Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Volcano Corporation, Micro Therapeutics Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc. to name a few. The micro guide catheter manufacturing companies aim to gain US FDA and CE approvals for its micro guide catheters.