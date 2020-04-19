Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2018 Growth Rate by Application, Manufacturers and Forecast by 2023

In this report, the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market for 2018-2023.

Personal protective equipment includes head, eye and face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, professional footwear, fall protection, hand protection and others. Apart from this, personal protective equipment also finds application across various industries including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, transportation and others. The others segment include government usage, unorganized sector, small-scale manufacturing utilities and service stations among others.

GIR predicted that the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market will grow steadily at a CAGR of 6% to 54.3 billion by the end of 2022. The construction market in APAC is expected to outperform the global market, and will be one of the major factors fuelling the growth of the market in the coming years.

Manufacturing was the largest end-use segment in 2016 accounting for over 32.5% of global market, and is projected to remain the dominant segment over next eight years. PPE demand in transportation is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the next 6 years. Growing transportation sector in emerging economies such as India and China coupled with rising workforce capacities is expected to augment product demand in future on account avoiding overhead costs such as compensation.

Over the next five years, that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 57600 million by 2023, from US$ 40400 million in 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, we considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Segmentation by application:

This report also splits the market by region:

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.