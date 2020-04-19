Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Considering Growth and Demand with Product Type, Application and Forecast Report 2018-2023

In this report, the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market for 2018-2023.

Polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) are polymer based materials used for supporting heat sink to remove heat from the heat sources in various equipment. They are generally used in the form of a secondary thermally conductive material to replace the thermally insulating air between the two surfaces. Besides helping in the efficient transfer of heat, TIM also act as adhesives and strengthen the mechanical link between surfaces. Polymer-based TIM are the most commonly used TIM, and owing to their superior conductive and adhesive properties, they find extensive usage for thermal management applications in various industrial sectors, including electrical and electronics, telecom, and automotive.

Over the next five years, Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) will register a 1.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 810 million by 2023, from US$ 740 million in 2017.

Polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) include many forms. And each form has different application industries with price difference. With thermal conductive effect of polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM), the downstream application industries will need more polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) products. So, polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers are trying to produce good performance polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) through improving technology.

The major raw materials for polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) products are silicone, aluminia, plasticizer and other auxiliary materials. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM). The production cost of polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM) is also an important factor which could impact the price of polymer based thermal interface materials (TIM).

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dow Corning

Henkel

Honeywell

Laird Technologies

3M

SEMIKRON

ShinEtsu

Momentive

Aavid

AI Technology

Huitian

Kingbali

HFC

Boom New Materials

Aochuan

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, we considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Polymer Based Thermal Sheet

Polymer Based Thermal Tapes

Polymer Based Thermal Liquid

Others

Segmentation by application:

Lighting Industry

Computer Industry

Energy Industry

Telecom Industry

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.