Profenofos Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2025

Profenofos is a chemical used as pesticide to prevent crop from damages which can otherwise be caused due to pests and insects. Profenofos chemical name is (RS) -0-4-bromo-2-chlorophynyl 0 ethyl S-Propyl phosphorothioate . It’s a light yellow fluid with garlic like smell. Profenofos is divided under a chemical class organophosphate. It is quite stable under neutral and slightly acidic conditions. Profenofos gets unstable under alkaline environments on hydrolysis.

Being highly soluble in organic solvents it allows easy application of insecticides on plants. Profenofos finds application as pesticides, and as miticide. It is used on a crop to prevent it from insects and pest.

A Solid need to enhance agricultural productivity across globe due to dropping cultivable land and has led to increase in demand for profenofos. This is the primary driver for growth of profenofos. However high level of toxicity found in profenofos chemical is anticipated to hamper its growth, due to various side effects profonefos needs to be used very carefully. Research on genetoxic effect have proved the dangerous impact of profenofos on marine life well as other living beings. It effects the DNA of living species when come in contact with.

Profenofos, being primarily used as pesticide, is mainly consumed by agriculture based economies of the world. Developing economies like India and Bangladesh who are mainly dependent on agriculture are anticipated to be large markets for profenofos during the upcoming years. Smaller countries in African continent with high agricultural areas are also anticipated to generate high demand for prefenofos.

Top players identified in manufacturing of profenofos market include Coromandel International Limited, Hualong Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Baoling Chemical Co. Ltd. Zagro Singapore Pte.Ltd. , National company for Agricultural production, Acme Organics, Fulon chemicals industrial, etc. Market participants are more focusing on research to formulate a better insecticide using profenofos to protect crops. Industry is also following the trend of manufacturing eco-friendly product which can be less harmful to environment as compared to the current products.

