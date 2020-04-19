Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market – Latest Trends and Future Growth Study 2018 – 2023

This report covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid market for 2018-2023.

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) is a device installed at a remote location that collects data, codes the data into a format that is transmittable and transmits the data back to a central station, or master. An RTU also collects information from the master device and implements processes that are directed by the master. RTUs are equipped with input channels for sensing or metering, output channels for control, indication or alarms and a communications port.

In a smart grid, the remote terminal unit can collects the data of the electric power condition and transmits the data to the station. Today, RTU is a necessary part in the smart grid and transformer substations.

In the production market, North America is the largest supplier of remote terminal unit at a market share more than 30%. While it is also the largest consumption market, followed by Europe and China.

China is the emerging market of remote terminal unit in smart grid. With the fast development of smart grid industry in China, the market size of remote terminal unit is also larger and larger. In 2015, the production market share of China in the global is about 11.26% while the consumption market share is about 12.10%.

Now, the remote terminal unit market in developed regions like USA and Europe is mature, while the growth rate of remote terminal unit market in developing regions like Asia will be faster. It is expected that the production and consumption market share Asia area occupied will be larger in the next several years.

Over the next five years, We projects that Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 300 million by 2023, from US$ 230 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Iskra Sistemi

General Electric

Honeywell

Schweitzer Engineering

Red Lion

Wescon Group

Dongfang Electronics

Nari Group

TopRank

Prestigious Discovery

Arliscoputra Hantama

To calculate the market size, We considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Small size

Medium size

Large size

Segmentation by application:

Power Plant

Company Power Sector

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.