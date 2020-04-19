Sleep Screening Devices Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain by 2028

Home sleep screening devices are small portable devices which are used to assess patients sleep disorders. These devices are validated against laboratory devices for their accurate results.

Home sleep screening devices track sleeping habits and help to determine important decisions for healthy sleep cycle and lifestyle. Home sleep screening devices connect to the body. A sensor is attached to the body in the form of a device which tracks the sleep cycle and patterns. Home sleep screening devices available in the market are wristbands, hand bands and sleep tracking mats. These tests provide at home convenience. Also home sleep screening devices record and provide much information such as nasal flow, oxygen saturation and snoring. Moreover, these devices are easy to use and advantageous to home-bound elderly and patients suffering from chronic illness. The home sleep screening devices reduce the transportation costs which is expected to influence the patients.

Home sleep screening devices: Drivers and Restraints

Home sleep screening devices are increasing due to increase in incidences of sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, parasomnia, snoring, and various breathing disorders related to sleeping which are driving the home sleep screening devices market. According to the Sleep Apnea Organization, more than 22 million Americans are suffering from sleep apnea in 2017. Sleep deprivation is common among people who are shift workers which have led to several sleep-related disorders and are indirectly driving the home sleep screening devices market. Also, technological advancements have led to the development of devices which are capable of tracking and recording deep & light sleep, hours slept, sleep cycle, monitoring of heart and breathing rate. Also, Home sleep screening devices are convenient and often covered by insurance. However, the tracked data on their home sleep screening devices create anxiety about sleep disorders which further leads to convincing themselves that they suffer from a sleep disorder. The Home sleep screening devices market offers great possibility as patients do not feel stressed and discomfort. It holds a strong recognition in future with its continued investment.

Home sleep screening devices: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are presumed to be the leading region in the global Home sleep screening devices market, due to severe regulations for patient care and safety. The devices are less expensive and can be used in the comfort zone which is driving the market of home sleep screening devices. The Home sleep screening devices market in countries such as China and India is predicted to grow at a significant rate due to change in the lifestyle, job shifts and other factors such as stress. In addition, patients want to be aware of their health conditions. Initiatives by the governments in the emerging regions on providing better healthcare facilities to the population add to the growth of the Home sleep screening devices. Regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to have higher revenue growth during the forecast period due to increased investments from manufacturers.

Home sleep screening devices Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the major players identified in the global Home sleep screening devices market are Withings, CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Apple Inc, Sunbeam Products, Inc. Viatom Technology co., Itd., MD Biomedical, Inc., Air Liquide Medical Systems and SINGA Technology Corporation among others. The manufacturers are involved in partnerships for R&D in order to exploit maximum potential. Also, they are majorly focusing on strengthening the core skills of their product portfolio. The manufacturers are reviewing and making efforts by increasing the efficiency of drugs with their Home sleep screening devices.