Smart Connected Washing Machine Market Analysis And Forecast To 2023 By Top  Key Players  Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Siemens AG (Germany), Haier Group Corporation (China), AB Electrolux

Washing machine is commonly used for washing laundry. Smart connected washing machine connects to household WiFi, and can be controlled with the help of an app installed in the user smartphone. This smart connect technology used in washing machine enables users to get real-time information about the various stages of washing along with remote access and control. Furthermore, the smart connected washing machine helps in efficient use of electricity and water during the washing process, thereby saving on the electricity bills and conserving water.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global smart connected washing machine industry include increase in use of Internet of things (IoT) and rapid urbanization. In addition, high efficiency of smart connected washing machines, in terms of washing and energy conservation, has fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in disposable income of people is expected to fuel the demand for smart connected washing machines, as people seek for convenience products to owing to their hectic lifestyle. However, laundry shops that provide better service compared to washing machines and increase in online laundry services limit the market growth. Moreover, lack of internet penetration has restrained the market growth of smart connected washing machine. On the contrary, technological progress in washing machine technology and innovation have led to development of improved smart connected washing machines, which save energy and water consumption, thereby presenting a major opportunity for growth of the market size.

The global smart connected washing machine market is segmented on the basis of product, end users, and geography. By product, the market is categorized into top load and front load. Based on end users, it is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players analyzed in this report are Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Siemens AG (Germany), Haier Group Corporation (China), AB Electrolux (Sweden), Whirlpool Corporation (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Techtronic Industries (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and GE Appliances (U.S.).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the smart connect washing machine market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to predict the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Top load

Front load

By End Users

Residential

Commercial

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE South Africa Rest of LAMEA



