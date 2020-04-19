Smart Farming Market Outlook to 2026: John Deere, AGCO Corporation, Godrej Agrovet Limited, Trimble Inc., Farmers Edge, Iteris, Inc., PrecisionHawk, Raven Industries and Precision Planting

The Smart Farming market report is a window to the global market it allows you know what the market is holding in the forecast period of 2018-2026. The Smart Farming market report lists all the Key market players and brands and provides the strategic insights of the Industry and analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

It also presents the company profile, product specifications, production value, Contact Information of manufacturer and market shares for company. Report also analyzes opportunities for investment in the ICT industry.

Some Of the Key Players in Smart Farming Market Include:

John Deere

AGCO Corporation

Godrej Agrovet Limited

Trimble Inc.

Farmers Edge

Iteris, Inc.

PrecisionHawk

Raven Industries

Ag Leader Technology

Iteris Consultoria e Software

Trimble Consulting

Precision Planting

Farmers highly need smart farming techniques to maintain the crop health. Smart farming techniques are used to maintain the right amount of humidity, which is essential to the soil and crops. These farming techniques provide the weather condition of a particular place, which in turn, help farmers to take predictive actions. As a result, the smart agriculture market will witness growth in the soil and crop management segment.

This report focuses on the global Smart Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Farming development in United States, Europe and China.

Products Type Covered:

Automation and Control Systems

Smart Agriculture Equipment and Machinery

Other

Applications Covered:

Soil and Crop Management

Fleet Management

Storage and Irrigation Management

Indoor Farming

Other

By Geography, North America is projected to be the largest market and expected to remain the same by surpassing the other regions during the forecast period due to increase in number of patients with continuous increase in disposable incomes, and growing patient consciousness. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to have highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

