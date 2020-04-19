System On Chip Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled System On Chip Market (by applications (smartphones, networking devices, pc/laptops, game), type (digital, analog, mixed signal), end use (automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunication, consumer electronics, healthcare and industrial)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of System On Chip. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure System on Chip cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential System on Chip growth factors.

The forecast System on Chip Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, System on Chip on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global system on chip market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.30% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A system-on-a-chip (SoC) is a microchip with all the necessary electronic circuits and parts for a given system, such as a smartphone or wearable computer, on a single integrated circuit (IC). Its components usually include a graphical processing unit (GPU), a central processing unit (CPU) that may be multi-core, and system memory (RAM). An SoC is specially designed to meet the standards of incorporating the required electronic circuits of numerous computer components onto a single integrated chip. Instead of a system that assembles several chips and components onto a circuit board, the SoC fabricates all necessary circuits into one unit. The primary advantage of a system on a chip is the reduction of physical space required for the system by merging multiple components together.

SoC provides greater design security at hardware and firmware levels and provides faster execution due to high-speed processor and memory. These factors drive the growth of the System-On-A-Chip Market. In addition, the surge in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices is boosting the growth of the system on the chip market. Rising adoption of IoT and increasing demand for mobile computing devices has led to the significant rise in using SOC’s this, in turn, is driving the growth of the system on the chip market. However, High initial cost of design & development and maintenance is likely to restrain the growth of the system on chip market over the forecast period. Moreover, the adoption of SoCs in nanorobots and increased demand for embedded graphics is further providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the system on chip market growth. On the other hand, advancement in the manufacturing process and availability of cost-effective silicon chip for specific hardware is expected to create many opportunities for many players in the semiconductor market.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific dominated the system on chip market followed by North America. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to the increase in acceptance of connected devices and increasing adoption of various end-user industries. Factors such as the increased demand for smart electronic devices and the increasing adoption of IoT-based technologies across a number of industry verticals have been some of the key growth factors for the growth of the Asia Pacific regions. North America is anticipated to show a significant growth rate, owing to the increasing adoption of consumer appliances.

Market Segmentation by Type, Application and End-Use Industry

The report on the global system on chip market covers segments such as type, application, and end-user industry. On the basis of type, the global system on chip market is categorized into digital, analog and mixed signal. On the basis of application, the global system on chip market is categorized into smartphones, networking devices, pc/laptops, game consoles, and digital cameras. On the basis of end-user industry, the global system on chip market is categorized into automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunication, consumer electronics, healthcare and industrial.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global system on chip market such as Apple Inc., Broadcom Limited, Infineon Technologies, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, STMicroelectronics N.V., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, and MediaTek Inc.

