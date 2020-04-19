The Adventure and Safari Market Is Growing At an Exponential Rate in Upcoming Years

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Adventure and Safari Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Adventure and Safari is that a tourism company provides customers a service with a zoo-like commercial drive-in tourist attraction where visitors can drive their own vehicles or ride in vehicles provided by the facility to observe freely roaming animals.

Scope of the Report:

In the industry, TUI Group profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Thomas Cook Group and Abercrombie & Kent Ltd ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 9.53%, 8.83% and 8.32% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

There is a heightened awareness of the plight of wilderness and wildlife. Before, travelers wanted to be disconnected from the wild and not too close to nature. But now, they want to feel connected to the earth. They are more aware of threats to the Environment, and they want the most authentic experiences. These factors are contributing to the development of the Adventure and Safari market.

The worldwide market for Adventure and Safari is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 1370 million US$ in 2024, from 860 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Adventure and Safari in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TUI Group

Thomas Cook Group

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Cox & Kings Ltd

Scott Dunn

Backroads

Al Tayyar

Travcoa

Zicasso

Tauck

Butterfield & Robinson

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Island

Landscape

Polar Region

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Adventure and Safari product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Adventure and Safari, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Adventure and Safari in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Adventure and Safari competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Adventure and Safari breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Adventure and Safari market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Adventure and Safari sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Adventure and Safari Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Adventure and Safari Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Adventure and Safari by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Adventure and Safari by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Adventure and Safari by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Adventure and Safari by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Adventure and Safari by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Adventure and Safari Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Adventure and Safari Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Adventure and Safari Market Forecast (2019-2024)

