Traction Batteries Market Competitive Landscape by 2025

The market for traction batteries is rapidly growing. A traction battery or electric vehicle battery is a battery that is used to power the battery electric vehicle. Vehicle batteries are rechargeable in nature. Traction battery relates to all the batteries used to power electric vehicles. The rising application of these batteries in different form of vehicles including mobility scooter, a fork-lift truck and many more are driving the global traction batteries market.

The growing market for automotives has largely emphasised on the development of the vehicles that are fast, efficient and safe. Traction batteries have become an important and crucial part of any electric vehicle or hybrid electric vehicles now a days. Traction batteries are used in electric Golf carts, forklifts, and electric motorcycles, riding floor scrubbers, trucks, and vans, full-size electric cars and other electric vehicles

Traction Batteries: Drivers & Restraints

The increasing demand and succeeding hybrid and electric vehicle production is considered as one of the biggest driver for the increasing demand of the traction batteries and global traction batteries market penetration. The major restraint in the global traction batteries market implies to be the limitation with the lead-acid batteries and high cost of the other traction batteries.

Traction Batteries: Segmentation

On the basis of application type, the global traction batteries market is segmented as Heavy Industrial, Light Industrial and Commercial, Two Wheeler, Hybrid Car, Pure Electric Car, Mobility for the disabled, Golf Car, Military, Marine and others

On the basis of product type the global traction batteries market is segmented as Lead-Acid, Nickel Metal Hybrid, NiCad, Nickel Metal Hydride, Zebra, Lithium ion and others.

Traction Batteries: Region-wise Outlook

The global traction batteries market is expected to register a favourable growth for the forecast period, 2015?2025. North America is projected to endure its control on the global traction batteries market. The key country in the mentioned region is projected to be United States as an outcome of the increasing demand for electric vehicles. Europe is considered the second largest market for traction batteries behind U.S. and ahead of Japan which also contributes to the global traction batteries market remarkably.

Traction Batteries: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in global traction batteries market are Panasonic, AESC, GE USA, BYD, Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa, Samsung, ACCUmotive GmbH und Co. KG, Bater, Fisker, B.B.Battery, LG Chem, and others.