Ultrasonic Sensor Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Ultrasonic sensor Market (by types (proximity sensors, retro-reflective sensor, 2 point proximity switches), application (distance measurement,liquid level measurement, anti-collision, object detection),end-use industries automotive, power gas oil, medical, chemical, agriculture, construction)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Ultrasonic sensor . Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Ultrasonic sensor cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Ultrasonic sensor growth factors.

The forecast Ultrasonic sensor Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Ultrasonic sensor on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global ultrasonic sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The ultrasonic sensor is a device designed for non-contact sensing of solid and liquid objects by using the ultrasonic technology. The ultrasonic sensors are majorly used for the distance measurements so they are also known as distance sensors. The ultrasonic sensor device has both transmitter and receivers, the transmitters convert electrical signals into ultrasound, and receivers convert ultrasound into electrical signals. The ultrasonic sensors have various advantages including small size, good compatibility with other devices or controllers, high accuracy, inexpensive and easy to use as compared to the other sensors.

The ultrasonic sensors play a vital role in industrial automation as they are used in many industrial application such as Tank Level measurement and monitoring, Production Line sensing, Distance Measurement. In addition, they also provide Loop control, Liquid level control, Thread or wire break detection, Robotic sensing, automotive assembly and many other applications across various industries. Rapidly growing demand for industrial automation to improve the productivity, performance and the safety, drives the growth of ultrasonic sensors market worldwide.

In addition, the uses of ultrasonic sensors in healthcare sector is rising very promptly. The medical imagining is the main application of ultrasonic sensors in the medical sector. Here, ultrasonic sensor send ultrasonic waves through the human body for generating visual images. This is the best alternative and the cost effective solution for the radiography detection technology. The rapidly growing demand of ultrasonic sensors in the healthcare sector is likely to escalate the growth of ultrasonic sensor market. However, availability of other substitute sensors may hamper the growth of ultrasonic sensors market. Moreover, rapidly growing adoption of smart applications is projected to create new opportunities in the ultrasonic sensors market in upcoming years.

Geographically, North America holds the maximum market share in ultrasonic sensors market in 2017, and is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period, 2018-2024. The presence of large manufacturing and automation industries in the North America drives the growth of ultrasonic sensors market in this region. Furthermore, steady growth of healthcare industry is likely to contribute in the growth of ultrasonic sensor market.

Market Segmentation by Types, Application and End Use Industries

The report on global ultrasonic sensor market covers segments such as, types, application and end use indutries. On the basis of types the global ultrasonic sensor market is categorized into ultrasonic proximity sensors, ultrasonic through beam sensor, ultrasonic retro-reflective sensor and ultrasonic 2 point proximity switches. On the basis of application, the global ultrasonic sensor market is categorized into distance measurement, object detection, liquid level measurement, anti-collision detection and others. On the basis of end use indutries the global ultrasonic sensor market is categorized into automotive, power and gas & oil, medical and healthcare, chemical, agriculture, construction and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ultrasonic sensor market such as, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., OMRON Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, First Sensor AG, AMETEK, Inc and Others.

