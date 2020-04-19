Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market Predicted to Surpass US$430.3 mn by the End of 2023

The global ultraviolet germicidal irradiation market demonstrates a vendor landscape which is consolidated and led by America Ultraviolet, GE Water and Process Technologies, and UltraViolet Devices Inc. According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), leading players within the market are concentrating hard on developing cost-effective yet competitive products which will be useful to tap on the unmet requirements of the overall ultraviolet germicidal irradiation market. In the years to come, it is anticipated that the prominent players within the market will successfully launch a wide range of products in order to cater to a wide range of consumers.

According to TMR, the global opportunity for ultraviolet germicidal is radiation market will be worth US$430.3 mn by 2023. By type, it is anticipated that disinfectants will witness a higher demand as compared to surface disinfectants. TMR predicts that the air disinfectant segment will be worth US$375.2 by 2023. The upper room systems sub-segments within the air disinfectant segment will be the dominating segment in the market on account of its wide application in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Additionally, upper room systems consume less power as compared to other systems which is anticipated to bolster its demand in the near future.

Rise In Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections to Boost Demand for Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation In North America

On the basis of geography, it is anticipated that North America will continue to lead in the market for ultraviolet germicidal irradiation on account of the rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections. Moreover the stringent US FDA rules also promotes the curbing of hospital-acquired infections which in turn will benefit the ultraviolet germicidal irradiation market in North America. Europe is expected to follow North America in terms of leading in the market for ultraviolet germicidal irradiation.

Demand From Food And Beverage Packaging Sector To Boost Growth Of Market

One of the primary factors boosting the growth of the ultraviolet germicidal irradiation market is the staggering increase in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections. The market is also benefiting from the rising awareness among patients across the globe regarding the need for hygienic surroundings. The advancement in food packaging techniques will also boost the growth of this market. In addition to this, stringent rules and regulations implemented by the government across the globe for maintaining a standard, purity, and control over the spread of various types of infections will aid the growth of ultraviolet germicidal irradiation market.

Rapidly Depleting Freshwater Sources To Create A Heightened Demand For Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Solutions

Another important factor boosting the growth of this market, is the rapidly depleting freshwater sources and with it the rise in demand for clean water. This in turn is anticipated to create a huge demand for ultraviolet germicidal irradiation solutions. the demand for these solutions will also increase on account of the need for clean air. The food and beverage packaging industry will also be a key consumer for ultraviolet germicidal irradiation solutions in the next few years.

High Cost Of Deploying Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Solutions To Be An Issue

One of the key factors restricting the growth of the global ultraviolet germicidal irradiation market is the high expenses which is incurred during the deployment of these solutions. A lack of skilled technicians will also be a problem. On the other hand, the advancements in packaging industry as well as rising awareness regarding hygiene will propel the growth of the ultraviolet germicidal irradiation market.

