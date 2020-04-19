UPS System Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled UPS System Market (by kVA range (less than 5 kVA, 5.1-20 kVA, 20.1-60 kVA, 60.1-200 kVA and above 200 kVA), application (data centre & facility ups, industrial ups, marine ups, network, server & storage ups, workstation & home UP and PC)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of UPS System . Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure UPS System cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential UPS System growth factors.

The forecast UPS System Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, UPS System on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global ups system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is a device that allows computers to provide emergency power to the load when there is a failure in the power supply. UPS is used to protect the computers, data centers, telecommunication equipment, or other electrical equipment where an unexpected power disruption could cause injuries, fatalities, serious business disruption, or data loss.UPS systems are now being used in several industries or application to protect any kind of computer networks and controls.

Surging demand for data and networking capacity drives the growth of the UPS system market. In addition, demand for more power backup solutions and government initiatives for industrial development and decline in the prices of lithium-ion battery prices are boosting the growth of the UPS system market. However Limited backup facility and the availability of generator incorporates and commercial complexes hinders the growth of the UPS system market Furthermore, Customer demand for improved reliability and zero downtime has resulted, manufacturers to design more robust components for UPS systems such as electronic switches. This, in turn, is providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the UPS system market over the years to come. On the other hand, Wide acceptance of cloud servers, which packs more power into smaller spaces, is projected to drive the data center uninterruptible power supply market.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the global UPS system in terms of revenue. The growth in the North American region is due to the increasing preference for high availability of computing companies that are required to address their data center footprint. Moreover, the requirement for data center facilities and UPS solutions are driving the market growth in the European region. Increasing the data centers in developing countries such as India and China are projected to fuel the growth of the UPS system market over the forecast period. Moreover, Global mobile service providers are constructing mega capacity data centers in these destinations to manage rapidly increasing data traffic. As a result, Asia Pacific is emerging to be a key market for UPS for power backup needs of these establishments.

Market Segmentation by kVA Range and Application

The report on global UPS system market covers segments such as, kVA range and application. On the basis of kVA range the global UPS system market is categorized into less than 5 kVA, 5.1-20 kVA, 20.1-60 kVA, 60.1-200 kVA and above 200 kVA. On the basis of application the global UPS system market is categorized into data centre & facility UPS, industrial UPS, marine UPS, network, server & storage ups, workstation & home UP and PC.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ups system market such as, Eaton Corporation Plc, The Emerson Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE,, Uninterruptible Power Supplies Ltd., Riello Electtronica, Vertiv Co., General Electric, ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. and Legrand.

