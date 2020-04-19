What is Robot Sensor Market Know How it will take Technology to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2025
Global Robot Sensor Market 2025
Robot sensor market size is anticipated to grow due to the high demand in industrial robots. With the continuously evolving sensor technologies, industrial robots and service robots are witnessing enormous enhancements and upgrades. For instance, FANUC sanding robots are being integrated with force sensors and machine vision sensors to increase the productivity of robots in manufacturing.
The global Robot Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Robot Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ams AG
ATI Automation
Baluff AG
Bionic Robotics
Baumer Group
Carlo Gavazzi
Cognex
CAPTRON Electronic GmbH
Datalogic
Daihen Corporation
EPSON
FANUC
FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology
Honeywell International Inc.
Ifm electronic GmbH
IniLabs
Infineon Technologies
Keyence
MaxBotix
OMRON
OptoForce
Roboception
Robotiq
Rockwell Automation
SensoPart
SICK AG
Schneider Electric
Turck
Velodyne
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Force Torque Sensors
Vision Sensors
Ultrasonic Sensors
Acoustical Sensors
Tactile Sensors
Laser Sensors
Proximity Sensors
Other Sensors
Segment by Application
Manufacturing
Logistics
Defense
Agriculture
Medical
Domestic
Entertainment
Others
