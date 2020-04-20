2018-2023 Automotive Voice Recognition Industry Focuses on the Top Players & Trend Analysis

Latest niche market research study on “Global Automotive Voice Recognition Market to 2024: Market data and insights on global Automotive Voice Recognition industry” report added at Arcognizance.com

Voice Recognition is the identification of a person from characteristics of voices. Voice recognition converts speech from a recorded audio signal to text. Humans convert words to speech with their speech production mechanism. An voice recognition aims to infer those original words given the observable signal.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Automotive Voice Recognition market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automotive Voice Recognition market by product type and applications/end industries.

In the recent years, the development of automotive voice recognition market is quite fast due to the fast increase of the amount of global vehicle production.

Nuance is still the largest player in the automotive voice recognition market, occupying market share more than 70%. It sells millions of products to automotive manufacturers and automotive multimedia system supplier.

In fact, the automotive voice recognition system is generally integrated in the automotive multimedia system. Now, more and more automotive voice recognition can recognize several languages to meet drivers’ demand.

Thanks to the fast development of automotive industry, the development of automotive voice recognition market is promising in the next several years, especially in developing regions like China.

The global Automotive Voice Recognition market is valued at 180 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 220 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automotive Voice Recognition.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Nuance

VoiceBox

Iflytek

Fuetrek

Sensory

AMI

LumenVox

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single language recognition

Multilingual Recognition

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Major Points from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Automotive Voice Recognition Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Voice Recognition Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Voice Recognition Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Voice Recognition Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Voice Recognition Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Voice Recognition Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Voice Recognition Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Voice Recognition by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Voice Recognition Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Voice Recognition Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Voice Recognition Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

