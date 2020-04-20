Adaptive Optics Market – Evolving Industry Trends and key Insights by 2024

Adaptive optics is a technology used to enhance the efficiency of an optical system by reducing the wavefront distortion effects. Adaptive optics primarily aims to correct the deformation of a coming wavefront by defacing a mirror for compensating the distortion. In order to provide an in-depth analysis of the adaptive optics market, the market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application and geography. Various technology used in adaptive optics includes wafefront modulator, wavefront sensor and control system.

Adaptive optics also finds its application across various sectors including biomedical, defense and security, astronomy, manufacturing, consumer devices and communication. The market of adaptive optics is estimated to experience an exponential growth rate during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024 owing to rapid growth of various application segment across the globe.

Initiatives taken by the government to encourage rapid research and development activities in the optics industry is the primary factor responsible for the growing demand of technologically advanced adaptive optics during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

In addition, increasing demand of adaptive optics from medical sector, astronomy and cellular imaging sector coupled with reduction in price of adaptive optics components owing to rapid technological advancement in material technology is also predicted to trigger the demand of adaptive optics in the coming years.

In addition, rapid growth of the ophthalmology and retinal imaging treatments across the globe due to growing number of aging population and increasing adoption of retinal implants is also anticipated to create a better opportunity for various adaptive optics manufacturers during the forecast period.