Anti-anginal Drugs Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2017 – 2025

Anti-anginal drugs are also known as anti-anginal agents. The management of angina is done through a variety of anti-anginal drugs. Angina is a heart condition in which the arteries of the heart, known as coronary arteries, become narrow. The primary symptom associated with angina is severe chest pain. Anti-anginal agents include nitrates, calcium antagonists, beta blockers, and Ranolazine. Examples of nitrates include nitroglycerin, isosorbide mono-nitrate, and isosorbide di-nitrate.

These drugs help by relaxing the smooth muscle inside the blood vessels, making it wide and helping in the easy transfer of oxygen and blood to the heart. Examples of the calcium antagonists include verapamil, nimodipine, nifedipine, and diltiazem. These antagonists inhibit the contraction of the vascular smooth muscles due to their ability to inhibit calcium transfer into the cells. Examples of beta blockers include metoprolol, pindolol, propranolol, and atenolol. These drugs help in slowing down the heartbeat.

The exact way in which Ranolazine exerts its anti-anginal effect is not yet known. It is assumed that during cardiac repolarization, Ranolazine inhibits the ion channels. Anti-anginal drugs help in the treatment of Raynaud’s syndrome, pulmonary hypertension, high blood pressure, heart failure, heart attack, esophageal spasm, cyanide poisoning, angina pectoris prophylaxis, angina, and anal fissure and fistula. Raynaud’s syndrome is an indication of blockage of blood flow to the nose, ears, toes, and fingers, causing blood vessel spasms due to experiencing of strong emotions or cold temperatures. Pulmonary hypertension occurs due to narrowing of the small arteries of the lung, making it difficult for the blood to flow, thereby increasing the blood pressure.

Under this condition, the right side of the heart pumps blood harder. Hence, the size of the heart increases over a period of time, resulting in heart failure. Heart failure is a condition in which the heart is not able to transfer nutrients and oxygen to the rest of the body. Heart attack is a condition of permanent damage or death of an area of the heart muscle due to inadequate supply of oxygen to that part of the heart. Esophageal spasms occur when the food in the esophagus does not effectively propel down to the stomach due to irregular contractions of muscles in the esophagus. The measures undertaken to prevent discomfort due to coronary heart disease or chest pain is known as angina pectoris prophylaxis. Rise in prevalence of Raynaud’s syndrome, pulmonary hypertension, high blood pressure, heart failure, heart attack, esophageal spasms, cyanide poisoning, angina pectoris prophylaxis, angina, and anal fissure and fistula is projected to drive the anti-anginal drugs market during the forecast period. According to the Raynaud’s Association, 15 million to 30 million people in the U.S. are affected with Raynaud’s syndrome.

The global anti-anginal drugs market can be segmented on the basis of mode of action, indication, dosage form, distribution channel, and region. Based on mode of action, the anti-anginal drugs market can be categorized into nitrates, calcium antagonists, beta blockers, and Ranolazine. In terms of indication, the anti-anginal drugs market can be classified into Raynaud’s syndrome, pulmonary hypertension, high blood pressure, heart failure, heart attack, esophageal spasms, cyanide poisoning, angina pectoris prophylaxis, angina, and anal fissure and fistula. Based on dosage form, the anti-anginal drugs market can be divided into ointments and tablets. In terms of distribution channel, the anti-anginal drugs market can be bifurcated into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the global anti-anginal drugs market can be segmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the dominant share of the anti-anginal drugs market in 2016 due to increase in prevalence of the heart failure and heart attack in the region. Europe constituted the next leading share of the anti-anginal drugs market share in 2016 owing to increase in prevalence of high blood pressure in the region. The anti-anginal drugs market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. The anti-anginal drugs market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to expand during the forecast period owing to increase in initiatives undertaken by the governments to prevent incidences of heart attack and heart failure in these regions.

Key players operating in the global anti-anginal drugs market include Pfizer Inc., MEDA Manufacturing GmbH, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and Gilead Sciences.

