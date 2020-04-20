Antivirals Market | Size, Share, Analysis, Overview, Segments, Key Players, Industry Research Trends & Forecast Report 2019-2025
Detailed analysis of the “Antivirals Market” Report by Analytical Research Cognizance helps to understand the various types of Antivirals products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.
This report focuses on Antivirals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antivirals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Antiviral drugs are a class of medication used specifically for treating viral infections rather than bacterial ones. Most antivirals are used for specific viral infections, while a broad-spectrum antiviral is effective against a wide range of viruses. Unlike most antibiotics, antiviral drugs do not destroy their target pathogen; instead they inhibit their development.
The global Antivirals market is valued at 46000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 65400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Merck
Johnson & Johnson
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
GSK
Mylan
Gilead Sciences
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Bristol-Myers-Squibb
AbbVie
Aurobindo Pharma
Cipla
Dr Reddy’s
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Generic
Branded
Segment by Application
Application I
HIV
Hepatitis
HSV
Influenza
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Antivirals Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Antivirals Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Antivirals Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Antivirals Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Antivirals Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Antivirals Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antivirals Business
Chapter Eight: Antivirals Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Antivirals Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
