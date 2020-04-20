Antivirals Market | Size, Share, Analysis, Overview, Segments, Key Players, Industry Research Trends & Forecast Report 2019-2025

Detailed analysis of the “Antivirals Market” Report by Analytical Research Cognizance helps to understand the various types of Antivirals products that are currently in use, along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

This report focuses on Antivirals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antivirals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Antiviral drugs are a class of medication used specifically for treating viral infections rather than bacterial ones. Most antivirals are used for specific viral infections, while a broad-spectrum antiviral is effective against a wide range of viruses. Unlike most antibiotics, antiviral drugs do not destroy their target pathogen; instead they inhibit their development.

The global Antivirals market is valued at 46000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 65400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Merck

Johnson & Johnson

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

GSK

Mylan

Gilead Sciences

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Bristol-Myers-Squibb

AbbVie

Aurobindo Pharma

Cipla

Dr Reddy’s

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Generic

Branded

Segment by Application

Application I

HIV

Hepatitis

HSV

Influenza

