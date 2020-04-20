Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market 2018 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunies: 2023

The “Applicant Tracking System Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

An Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is a software application that enables the electronic handling of recruitment needs. An ATS can be implemented or accessed online on an enterprise or small business level, depending on the needs of the company and there is also free and open source ATS software available.

Request a sample of Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/121346

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

This upcoming industry report on the global applicant tracking system in higher education also considers the growth of the related education technology markets such as the corporate game-based learning, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecasted period. Additionally, to offer clients the scope to identify potential market prospects and expand in niche markets, this report on the global applicant tracking system in higher education also covers geographies like North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW.

The global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Applicant Tracking System (ATS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Access this report of Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-applicant-tracking-system-ats-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Hirezon

PeopleAdmin

Greenhouse

ApplicantStack

Automatic Payroll Systems

Asure Software

Bullhorn

ClearCompany

CloudERP4

Kronos

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On- premise

On-cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

12 and Higher Education

School

College Essentials

Major Points from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Applicant Tracking System (ATS) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

To Check Discount of Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/121346