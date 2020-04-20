Baby Wipes Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2025

Baby wipes are dispensable fabrics used to clean the sensitive skin of newborn babies. These materials are produced by using non-woven materials such asthose utilized as a part of dryer sheets.They are filled with a liquid solution withtender cleaning ingredients. Baby wipes are sold in plastic tubs that keep the fabrics damp and facilitate easy dispensing of wipes. The global baby wipes market has beensegregated on the basis of technology, type, distribution channel, and region. Based on technology, the market can besegmented into needlepunch, airlaid, conform, spunlace, composite, and others. The spunlace technology segment held a major market share in 2016 and the trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. This is attributableto smooth texture of the fabric that is maintained while manufacturing using this technology and durability of products produced by using the spunlace technology. This segment held around 50% of the market share in 2016. The airlaid technology segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributableto the comfort that the products manufactured using this technology offer.

Based on type, the global baby wipes market has beendividedinto dry wipes and wet wipes. The dry wipes segment held a major market share in 2016 and is anticipated to continueits dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributableto multipurpose usability of dry wipes and their easy availability across the world. On the other hand, the wet wipes segment is anticipated to witness rapidgrowth during the forecast period, owing to theproperty of wet wipes tooffer easy cleaning without the requirement forwater or soap. Based on distribution channel, the global baby wipes market has beensegregated into wholesale and retail. Theretail segment has beensub-divided into online, supermarket/hypermarket, pharmacies, and others. The supermarket/hypermarket sub-segment held a major market share in 2016 and the trend is expected to continueduringthe forecast period. This is attributableto the wide range of choices that theretail segment offers to customers. This segment is also anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

Major factorsdriving the global baby wipes market include improved functionality of these wipes. Theconvenience in the use of baby wipes is improved ifhighly absorbent materials thatfacilitate easy cleaning are employed in the manufacture.Anti-septic properties introducedin baby wipes by manufacturers is another factorboosting the market, as they reduce the risk of infection and skin irritation caused to toddlers. They also reduce the growth of bacteria on skin. Environmental concerns is a major restraint forthe market. Raw materials that are used to manufacture baby wipes include polymers and plastics, which are either non-biodegradable or requiringa lot of time and efforts to degrade. Therefore, these area major threat to the environment. On the other hand, rising demand from developing countries of Asia Pacific and the Middle East is a major growth opportunity forthe global baby wipes market. Rising awareness about the benefits of baby wipes coupled with rapid urbanization in these regions is resulting in rapid increase in demand for baby wipes in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Geographically, the global market for baby wipes has beensegmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. North America held aleadingmarket share in 2016 and is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and the rising standards of living in countries such as China and India areresulting in rapidincrease in demand for baby wipes in theregion.

Major players operating inthe global baby wipes market include Johnson &Johnson (the U.S.), Procter & Gamble (the U.S.), Kimberly Clark Corporation (the U.S.), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (Sweden), Hengan International Group Company Limited (China), and Artsana Group (Chicco) (Italy).

