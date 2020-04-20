Battery for Point of Sale Terminals Market : To Rear Excessive Growth During 2019 – 2025

A point-of-sale (POS) terminal is a hardware system for processing card payments at retail locations. Software to read magnetic strips of credit and debit cards is embedded in the hardware. Portable devices (i.e., not terminals anchored to a counter), either proprietary or third-party, as well as contactless capabilities for emerging forms of mobile payments, represent the next generation of POS systems.

Increased penetration of POS terminals in the retail and hospitality sectors is driving the market. The need for secure transactions by the merchants in these sectors will likely fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The rise in the number of retail outlets is another major factor contributing to the growing sales of POS terminals.

The replacement of old POS terminals and increased demand from new enterprises is estimated to fuel the sales growth. The growing adoption of EMV cards, rising need for effective information management from merchants, and increasing penetration of NFC-based payments are leading to higher unit shipments of POS terminals. However, the rising penetration of mobile card readers that offer superior benefits such as better handling and convenience will hamper the sales of conventional POS terminals.

North America dominated the market for POS terminals in 2016, accounting for over 30.0% of the revenue. However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative player over the forecast period. Increasing income levels and standards of living of people in developing countries such as India are resulting in flourishing retail markets, thereby boosting the demand for POS solutions.

The Battery for Point of Sale Terminals market was valued at 5500 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 11800 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Battery for Point of Sale Terminals.

This report presents the worldwide Battery for Point of Sale Terminals market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

LiPol Battery

Panasonic

Shenzhen Glida Electronics

Ayaa Technology

Hangzhou Future Power Technology

HCT Electric

Sanyi Doctor Technology

Shenzhen Cowon Technology

Shenzhen CPKD Technology

Shenzhen Enbar Technology

Ubetter Technology

Battery for Point of Sale Terminals Breakdown Data by Type

Lead-Acid Batteries

Li-Ion Batteries

Ni-Cd Batteries

Battery for Point of Sale Terminals Breakdown Data by Application

Restaurants

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse

Entertainment

Others

Battery for Point of Sale Terminals Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Battery for Point of Sale Terminals Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

