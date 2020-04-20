Bearings Market Is Estimated to Generate $140,792 Million, Globally by 2022

Bearings are antifriction devices used in rotating equipment to minimize resistance and reduce wear and tear. They are used in various industries including automotive, electrical, mining & construction, and railway and aerospace. The global was valued at $84,915 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $140,792 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2022.

Rapid industrialization in potential regions, such as Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Russia drives the industrial bearings industry. The implementation of bearings across various applications is expected to reinforce the need for replacements and renovations, thereby accelerating market demand. Furthermore, upsurge in the production of motor vehicles in Asian economies, such as China, India, and South Korea are expected to provide opportunities to key vendors in this market. This trend is projected to continue in the future and drive the bearings market growth.

Download Sample [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2139?utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

By bearings type, the ball bearings segment dominated the market in 2014 with around 51% market revenue share. Furthermore, the segment is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in application of ball bearings in technologically advanced applications, such as telescope, weather satellites, exercise equipment, and turbines.

Based on the geography, the bearings market is segmented into four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in 2014, accounting for around 37% share of the overall bearings market. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period due to advancements in manufacturing sector, along with strong retrieval of motor vehicle industry in economies, such as India, China, and Japan.

The report features a competitive scenario of the bearings market and provides comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players in the bearings industry. Some of the key players operating in the bearings market include C&U Group, Federal Moghul Holding Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, NKE Austria GmbH, NSK Limited, NTN Corporation, Schaeffler Group, SKF AB, THK Company, and Timken Company.

Key Findings of the Bearings Market:

The ball bearings segment dominated the bearing type market in 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Among outer diameter, the 23mm-32mm outer diameter is projected to create significant growth opportunities for prominent players operating in the global bearings market.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global bearings market size in 2014. Moreover, the segment is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The U.S. was leading in terms of spending on bearings in 2014. In addition, India, China, and other emerging markets are projected to provide significant opportunities for major players operating in the market.

For More Business [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2139?utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com