Bio Active Ingredients Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2025

Bio active ingredients are considered as bio molecules which are present in food items in order to adapt to more than one metabolic progression for a good health. They are available in various forms such as thiolyated, esterified, glycosylated, or hydroxylated. These ingredients are typically useful for several metabolic activities and added beneficial effects to counter several diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and macular degeneration. Additionally, bio active ingredients also help in the treatment of anemia, malnutrition, ricket, and various other diseases which are caused due to the lack of proper diet and reduced intake of nutritional foods.

The bio active ingredients market is heavily driven by the growing awareness among the consumers across the globe. In recent times, the demand for health benefits among the individuals have increased to a greater extent and due to this fact, the consumers across the globe are demanding for more bio active compounds in their foods. This in turn is bolstering the bio active ingredients market. In addition, growth in per capita income in the developing nations is also demanding for bio active ingredients as these ingredients help in better and healthy living. The surge in per capita income among the individuals in the emerging nations is fuelling the market for bio active ingredients over the years.

The growth of the market for bio active ingredients is hampered by the various rules set by the governments in different regions of the globe. The intra government rules is limiting the manufacturers to sell their products to the consumers which in turn is hindering the market for bio active ingredients.

The market for bio active ingredients is poised to grow in the coming years as the manufacturers in the industry are constantly focusing on developing their markets in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America region. The countries such as China, India, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Brazil among others are procuring the bioactive compounds or nutraceutcial in order to enhance their lifestyle. In addition, the major manufacturers are also partnering with various companies in the emerging nations to manufacture the nutraceutcials to meet the growing demand in the regions. Moreover, the technological advancement in the sector of microencapsulation is increasing the interest among the consumers to procure these bio active ingredients. The advancement in technology is anticipated to boost the market for bio active ingredients in the coming years.

The market for bio active ingredients market is segmented on basis of ingredients, application and geography. The various types ingredients included in the bio active ingredients market are prebiotics, probiotics, plant extracts, minerals, fibers, vitamins, carotenoids and others. The market is dominated by the fibers due to their effectiveness and the growing awareness among the individuals across the globe in respect to their benefits.

Based on the application, the market for bio active ingredients is categorized as functional foods and beverages, personal care, clinical nutrition, dietary supplements and others. The personal care segment dominates the market followed by the dietary supplements, owing to the facts that the bio active ingredients are highly beneficial for the individuals exposed to adverse environments.

Geographically, the bio active ingredients market is segmented on basis of five strategic global locations namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The most prominent region in the bio active ingredients market accounted for Asia Pacific and it is expected that the region will retain its dominance in the coming years.

The major ten players operating in the market for bio active ingredients market are Archer Daniels Midland Co., Dupont De Nemours & Co., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Mazza Innovation Ltd, Arla Foods, Sabinsa Corporation, Cargill Inc., BASF,Ingredion Inc., Owen Biosciences Inc.

