BIOMETRICS IN GOVERNMENT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023
Global Biometrics in Government Market Report
Biometrics involves the authentication of an individual by evaluating one or more unique biological traits. This authentication can be done through voice recognition, hand geometry analysis, DNA analysis, gait recognition, fingerprint identification, facial recognition, iris recognition, signature verification, and vein recognition. Biometric technologies are considered to be more reliable for authentication compared to physical devices and numeric codes. With advances in hardware, sensors, readers, pattern recognition, and signal and image processing technologies, a number of biometric technologies have been developed to deal with the identification of individuals.
Establishing security in most organizations is of given a paramount importance by respective authorities. This is mainly done in order to keep maintain a veil of secrecy around most of the activities that take place in organizations such as government offices, federal agencies, defense establishments, and others from similar categories. Such rising demand for biometrics in order to avoid security attacks is a key driving factor for the global government biometrics market. Another factor that has bolstered the uptake of the government identification programs involves the rising initiatives by various governmental agencies to promote use of the biometric systems. These initiatives encourage organizations to adopt to advanced biometric systems, in the wake of better healthcare and welfare of citizens of a nation. A surging interest shown by people to get their social security linked with various identification programs has also managed to significantly raise the utilization of biometrics. Numerous governmental agencies all over the world are planning to set up a single, universal recognition system has acted as a catalyst for the global government biometrics market’s growth. However, a chief restraint involves high costs needed to set up advanced biometric systems. Due to such costs, many agencies might get discouraged from using the systems.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Biometrics in Government will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Biometrics in Government market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Fingerprint Identification
DNA Analysis
Facial Recognition
Voice Recognition
Segmentation by application:
Border Control
Public Safety
E-Passport
Voter Registration
Latent Print Matching
National ID
Healthcare and Welfare
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3398899-2018-2023-global-biometrics-in-government-market-report-status-and-outlook
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
3M Cogent
BioEnable
Cross Match Technologies
NEC
Safran
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Biometrics in Government market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Biometrics in Government market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Biometrics in Government players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Biometrics in Government with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Biometrics in Government submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Biometrics in Government Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Biometrics in Government Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Biometrics in Government Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Biometrics in Government Segment by Type
2.2.1 Fingerprint Identification
2.2.2 DNA Analysis
2.2.3 Iris Recognition
2.2.4 Facial Recognition
2.2.5 Voice Recognition
2.3 Biometrics in Government Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Biometrics in Government Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Biometrics in Government Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Biometrics in Government Segment by Application
2.4.1 Border Control
2.4.2 Public Safety
2.4.3 E-Passport
2.4.4 Voter Registration
2.4.5 Latent Print Matching
2.4.6 National ID
2.4.7 Healthcare and Welfare
2.5 Biometrics in Government Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Biometrics in Government Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Biometrics in Government Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Biometrics in Government by Players
3.1 Global Biometrics in Government Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Biometrics in Government Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Biometrics in Government Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Biometrics in Government Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Biometrics in Government by Regions
4.1 Biometrics in Government Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Biometrics in Government Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Biometrics in Government Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Biometrics in Government Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Biometrics in Government Market Size Growth
…………
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 3M Cogent
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Biometrics in Government Product Offered
11.1.3 3M Cogent Biometrics in Government Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 3M Cogent News
11.2 BioEnable
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Biometrics in Government Product Offered
11.2.3 BioEnable Biometrics in Government Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 BioEnable News
11.3 Cross Match Technologies
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Biometrics in Government Product Offered
11.3.3 Cross Match Technologies Biometrics in Government Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Cross Match Technologies News
11.4 NEC
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Biometrics in Government Product Offered
11.4.3 NEC Biometrics in Government Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 NEC News
11.5 Safran
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Biometrics in Government Product Offered
11.5.3 Safran Biometrics in Government Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Safran News
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3398899-2018-2023-global-biometrics-in-government-market-report-status-and-outlook
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com