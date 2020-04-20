BIOMETRICS IN GOVERNMENT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Global Biometrics in Government Market Report

Biometrics involves the authentication of an individual by evaluating one or more unique biological traits. This authentication can be done through voice recognition, hand geometry analysis, DNA analysis, gait recognition, fingerprint identification, facial recognition, iris recognition, signature verification, and vein recognition. Biometric technologies are considered to be more reliable for authentication compared to physical devices and numeric codes. With advances in hardware, sensors, readers, pattern recognition, and signal and image processing technologies, a number of biometric technologies have been developed to deal with the identification of individuals.

Establishing security in most organizations is of given a paramount importance by respective authorities. This is mainly done in order to keep maintain a veil of secrecy around most of the activities that take place in organizations such as government offices, federal agencies, defense establishments, and others from similar categories. Such rising demand for biometrics in order to avoid security attacks is a key driving factor for the global government biometrics market. Another factor that has bolstered the uptake of the government identification programs involves the rising initiatives by various governmental agencies to promote use of the biometric systems. These initiatives encourage organizations to adopt to advanced biometric systems, in the wake of better healthcare and welfare of citizens of a nation. A surging interest shown by people to get their social security linked with various identification programs has also managed to significantly raise the utilization of biometrics. Numerous governmental agencies all over the world are planning to set up a single, universal recognition system has acted as a catalyst for the global government biometrics market’s growth. However, a chief restraint involves high costs needed to set up advanced biometric systems. Due to such costs, many agencies might get discouraged from using the systems.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Biometrics in Government will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Biometrics in Government market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

DNA Analysis

Facial Recognition

Voice Recognition

Voice Recognition

Segmentation by application:

Public Safety

E-Passport

E-Passport

Latent Print Matching

National ID

National ID

Healthcare and Welfare

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

3M Cogent

BioEnable

Cross Match Technologies

NEC

Safran

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Biometrics in Government market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Biometrics in Government market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Biometrics in Government players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Biometrics in Government with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Biometrics in Government submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

