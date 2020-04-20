Blood Warmer Devices Market Evolving Technology, Trends and industry Analysis

Attributable to the expanding occurrence of injury episodes, sidestep medical procedures, thyroid, orthopedic medical procedures, and diabetes, the utilization of blood warming devices is likewise rising.

Long exposure to cold temperature can result in hypothermia condition in which the body temperature drops. Hypothermia increases the risk during surgeries and it also takes a long time to heal. Hence, maintaining the proper temperature is important in order to accelerate the healing process after surgery. Therefore, hospitals are adopting blood warmer devices on a large scale to maintain the body temperature. Blood warming devices are generally used to warm blood before transfusion of blood to a patient. These devices help in maintaining normal body temperature and also helps in avoiding hypothermia.

To Download Sample Report With TOC: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1834626

Manufacturers are focusing on developing portable blood warmer devices for both big and mid-sized hospitals and care units. To maintain market share and earn better profits, leading players are also increasingly entering into a partnership to develop innovative product and enter into new untapped regions. The increase in complications due to the complex surgeries is resulting in the growing demand for disposable blood warmer devices. The disposable blood warming devices include heating pads, heat bands, and blankets. These devices also offer better results and are also cost-effective. The increasing trend of the point of care treatment and home care system is fueling the demand for blood warming devices that are disposable.

As per the report compiled by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global blood warmer devices market is likely to experience steady growth. By 2026 end, the market is projected to reach US$ 223.5 million revenue. Various factors are restricting the growth of the global market such as strict regulations by the government in various countries associated with the efficacy and safety of the blood warmer devices, low awareness about the use of blood warmer devices, especially in developing countries, and high cost for R&D of the advanced blood warmer devices.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/blood-warmer-devices-market-global-industry-analysis-2012-2016-and-opportunity-assessment-2017-2026-report.html

Surface Warming System- Top-Selling Product

Compared to the various blood warmer devices, surface warming system is likely to emerge as one of the top-selling products. Surface warming system is projected to gain more than half of the revenue share by 2017 end. Meanwhile, intravenous warming system is also likely to witness strong growth during 2017-2026.

Hospitals to be Among the Largest Users of the Blood Warmer Devices

Hospitals are anticipated to emerge as one of the largest users of the blood warmer devices. Hospitals are projected to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 50 million between 2017 and 2026. Although, blood banks are also likely to witness growth during 2017-2026.

Make An [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1834626

Preoperative Care to Witness Robust Growth in the Global Market for Blood Warmer Devices

Application of blood warmer devices is likely to be highest in the preoperative care. By 2026 end, preoperative care is projected to reach close to US$ 100 million revenue. Meanwhile, application of blood warmer devices is also anticipated to witness growth in the new born care.

North America to be the Most Lucrative Market in the Global Market for Blood Warmer Devices

North America is likely to witness the highest growth in the global market for blood warmer devices. Owing to the rise in a number of surgeries, growing cases of hypothermia among infant and geriatric population, increasing number of people suffering from diabetes and thyroid, and rise in the consumption of abusive drugs leading to the various health risks are some of the factors fueling the demand for blood warmer devices in North America.

Competition Tracking

The leading players in the global market for blood warmer devices are Smiths Medical 3M Company, The 37 Company, Emit Corporation, GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, Geratherm Medical, Stihler Electronic GmbH, Belmont Instrument, Biegler GmbH, Baxter International Inc. (Gambro), and Keewell Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://researchknowledgeresource.blogspot.com/